Your Pancakes Will Taste Infinitely Better With This Type Of Butter

Most people don't think too hard about the type of butter used on pancakes and opt for the traditional kind. But, there's an underrated type of butter with a bit of tang that can be used alongside or as a replacement for standard butter, and will perfectly accompany any buttermilk recipe (like this roasted berry and buttermilk pancakes recipe). We're talking about cultured butter, and it is very similar in taste and look to what you're used to. The only difference is that there are added bacterial cultures to the butter, which will ferment, just like buttermilk and yogurt. These added cultures provide a stronger flavor and help your pancakes stand out.

Cultured butter can be used as a topping that slides down the hot pancakes and can be spread over them to enhance flavor and depth. But you can also use cultured butter to grease the pan as you're cooking the pancakes. Adding standard melted butter to pancake batter allows for the fat to create a fluffier pancake, and a more golden color on the outside, and you can also use cultured butter for this process as well.

Very sweet fillings/toppings, such as chocolate chips, can pair well with cultured butter because it will balance out the sweetness and create a perfect combination between sweetness and tang.