Cultured Butter Is The Secret To Giving Meat A Delicious Sear

Whichever way you cook your meat, from grilling to sauteing, achieving that perfect sear is often the golden ticket to a flavor-packed meal. This searing process, though seemingly straightforward, requires precision and the right choice of cooking fat to achieve perfection. This is critical, as your fat choice needs to withstand high temperatures without burning. This is where cultured butter comes into play.

Cultured butter, unlike its regular counterpart, is made from cream that has been fermented with live bacteria before churning. This process not only produces a deeper, tangier flavor to the butter, but it also impacts its cooking properties, notably its smoke point. The smoke point of an oil or fat is the temperature at which it begins to break down and smoke, and it's a crucial factor to consider when searing meat. Using a fat with a higher smoke point allows you to cook at higher temperatures without the risk of burning the fat, which can impart unpleasant flavors to your food.

What sets cultured butter apart in this context is its slightly higher smoke point compared to regular butter. This means you can heat it up a bit more before it starts to smoke, giving you a better window to achieve that perfect sear on your meat. The reason behind this advantage lies in the composition of cultured butter, which has a lower moisture content than regular butter, making it more resilient to higher temperatures.