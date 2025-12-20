These 7 European-Style Butters Are Worth The Money

It's time to talk about one of my all-time favorite subjects: butter. As a home baker, butter is an obvious staple in my house. Open my fridge, and in the door, you'll probably find no fewer than three types of butter at any given time, including unsalted butter for baking, salted sweet cream butter to sauté with, and a salted European butter to put on toast, make into terrine, or for any other use where I want butter to shine.

Whether you buy butter indiscriminately or go through all your options with a fine-toothed comb, you're probably at least semi-aware of the hype around European butter. The biggest thing differentiating between European and American butter is the butterfat content of each. While American butter qualifies as butter at 80% butterfat, European-style butter has to have at least 82% butterfat. That 2% difference may seem negligible, but it's what leads most to consider European butter as higher quality than American butter. A few other differences between the two are that European butter will often have a slightly acidic quality to it because it's made from cultured cream, and you'll also often find some earthy flavors in true European butter made from grass-fed cows.

European butter may stand in a category of its own, but surprisingly enough, not all European butters are created equal. Each of the ones I tried for this piece is delicious, and which you buy will depend on what you want from your butter; a desire for a grassy tang will have you leaning toward one specific brand, while more neutral uses may steer you in a different direction. So without further ado, here's the lowdown on what to expect from some of the most popular European-style butters available stateside.