We Tasted Costco's Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Butter And It Gives Kerrygold A Run For Its Money

Whether you're a baker, cook, butter-board enthusiast, or someone who simply enjoys the occasional slice of toast, butter is likely a staple in your refrigerator. The next time you stroll through the refrigerated aisles of Costco, you'll notice a recently launched contender among the salted butter options: Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Butter. Many people can taste the difference between grass-fed and regular butter, but how does one grass-fed butter stack up against another?

Curious, I decided to test Costco's grass-fed butter against Kerrygold Irish butter — widely considered the gold standard of grass-fed butter — in a head-to-head showdown. I evaluated both butters for taste, color, texture, and price to determine which one reigns supreme. To ensure a fair comparison, for both brands I arranged to leave the butter out at room temperature and conduct a blind taste test of them on their own, as well as spread on cream crackers.

Growing up, I regularly enjoyed cream crackers slathered with butter, so it's a familiar and beloved combination for me. These savory crackers are made with wheat flour, oil, and yeast, and have a plain flavor that provides the perfect canvas for showcasing the richness of butter. My appreciation for butter grew as I embarked on a career as a cookbook author and pastry chef, emphasizing the importance of using high-quality butter in cooking. Read on to discover if Costco's grass-fed butter is good enough to dethrone Kerrygold, and earn a spot in your shopping cart.