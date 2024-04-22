Is Kerrygold Butter Really Worth The Price? Definitely.

We all recognize those top-shelf, chunky, Irish butter blocks in elegant gold packaging, peering down at their American counterparts with cheeky charm. The most recognizable brand of these Irish dairy queens is Kerrygold, having arrived in the United States in 1999. It quickly became a household favorite and even claimed the top spot in our ranking of popular grocery store butter brands. It deserves the acclaim for many reasons, albeit with one caveat — the cost. It's pricier across the board than domestic American butters, leading to the inevitable question: Is Kerrygold butter really worth the price?

After trying it, you'll likely join the overall consensus of dairy devotees who say yes, it's definitely worth the extra dollar or two. Though prices fluctuate based on market conditions and, as we all know, on food inflation measures, the price disparity between Kerrygold and its closest U.S. competitors generally remains the same.

For comparison sake, it's considerably more expensive than Land O' Lakes, America's most popular butter brand. The typical 8-ounce Kerrygold package of butter sells for anywhere between $0.50 to $0.97 per ounce at Target, depending on your location. Meanwhile, Land O' Lakes only averages around $0.36 an ounce. Still, Americans consistently reach for the Irish gold, and justifiably so. The brilliantly yellow butter features milk made from Irish grass-fed, hormone-free cows, providing an earthy natural flavor that's rich and creamy with a higher butterfat content than most American brands.