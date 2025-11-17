Trader Joe's Vs Kirkland Signature Almond Butter: Which Is The Better Buy?
Well, folks, we're back again with another head-to-head competition pitting Trader Joe's against Costco. I've done a few of these pieces by now, and it's always hard to tell at first glance which store will come out on top for whatever product I'm reviewing. Trader Joe's easily took it home with its whole bean coffee selection, while Costco's filet mignon and cabernet sauvignon both beat out Trader Joe's by a landslide. Today, we're comparing almond butter from each brand to see which is the better buy for all your peanut-free spread needs.
I got creamy almond butters from both brands. Kirkland Signature's is unsalted, and my Trader Joe's only had its salted almond butter, so I'm going to take that into consideration when comparing the two — TJ's won't automatically win just because it has a salty appeal. Other than that, I'm taking into account price per ounce and the overall flavor of each almond butter to (hopefully) come up with a definitive verdict of whose butter is better. Let's get into it, shall we?
Price and nutrition of each
Let's start with the cost of each jar. At my Costco, I paid $10.49 for a 27-ounce jar of almond butter, or 38.9 cents per ounce. For Trader Joe's almond butter, I paid $6.49 for 16 ounces, or 40.6 cents per ounce. This does make Costco's jar the cheaper buy, though only by a marginal amount. However, we should consider that Kirkland's almond butter is organic, while Trader Joe's doesn't boast any organic labeling.
One serving size of each butter is listed at 2 tablespoons. A serving of Kirkland's yields 210 calories with 19 grams of fat, 5 grams of carbs, and 7 grams of protein. One serving of Trader Joe's jar has 190 calories, 17 grams of fat, 7 grams of carbs, and 7 grams of protein. So, each is fairly comparable in terms of its nutritional value, but Trader Joe's takes a very slight edge over the competition.
Taste test: Trader Joe's Creamy Salted Almond Butter
One taste of Trader Joe's Creamy Salted Almond Butter reminded me how much I love almond butter (which I hadn't had in a while prior to this taste test). The butter is indeed very creamy, though I wouldn't call it smooth — it has a slight granular texture, which personally, I enjoy. It brings some character to the spread. The oils do separate, which is pretty expected for natural butters like this one, so be prepared to do some stirring upon opening the jar.
In addition to being delightfully thick, creamy, and sticky, the almond butter isn't quite as salty as I'd expected — just enough to deepen its nutty flavor profile. This butter melts a little after being in your mouth, quickly losing its stickiness, which endears me to it even more. It's quite good, and I'm curious to see how Kirkland's stands up to it, especially being unsalted (though, again, I'm trying not to make that a factor when choosing the winner).
Taste test: Kirkland Signature Organic Creamy Almond Butter
After tasting each almond butter, I'm actually quite shocked at how different they are from one another, though each has dry-roasted almonds as its main ingredient. First, Kirkland's Organic Creamy Almond Butter is way less viscous than Trader Joe's, and it's also smoother, without much of the textural appeal that characterizes the former. Second, I found this one to have way more of an almond character, which will be either a good or a bad thing depending on the consumer.
There's an almost smoky flavor to this almond butter that, because it's not tempered by salt, even makes it a little bitter. Still, I don't think that's necessarily a bad thing, particularly if you're looking for a purity in flavor. It's definitely less mellow than Trader Joe's, and for that reason, I'm inclined to believe there will be a certain subset of consumers (aka your picky kiddos) that won't like Kirkland's almond butter. I have my own preference, but there's the distinct possibility yours will differ from my own. Can I even give a definitive verdict?
Which is the better buy?
Honestly? I'd have to call Trader Joe's Creamy Almond Butter the winner of this taste test, and not because it's salted. I was a little overwhelmed by Kirkland's almond butter. It will certainly stand out in whatever you use the almond butter in, and when I want a seamless pairing in an almond butter and jelly sandwich, you'd find me reaching for Trader Joe's version over its competitor. Still, Kirkland's definitely isn't the worst almond butter out there, and it's definitely a cost-effective option.
If you only have access to one store, I don't think you'll be disappointed by its almond butter. Each is amenable to a variety of uses; Kirkland's is just more potent and has a deeper roasted flavor, while Trader Joe's is more mild and a bit textured (which I quite liked). Ultimately, though, you'll find me getting my almond butter from Trader Joe's from now on, and I'll be slathering it on everything from toast to apple slices.