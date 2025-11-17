Trader Joe's Vs Kirkland Signature Almond Butter: Which Is The Better Buy?

Well, folks, we're back again with another head-to-head competition pitting Trader Joe's against Costco. I've done a few of these pieces by now, and it's always hard to tell at first glance which store will come out on top for whatever product I'm reviewing. Trader Joe's easily took it home with its whole bean coffee selection, while Costco's filet mignon and cabernet sauvignon both beat out Trader Joe's by a landslide. Today, we're comparing almond butter from each brand to see which is the better buy for all your peanut-free spread needs.

I got creamy almond butters from both brands. Kirkland Signature's is unsalted, and my Trader Joe's only had its salted almond butter, so I'm going to take that into consideration when comparing the two — TJ's won't automatically win just because it has a salty appeal. Other than that, I'm taking into account price per ounce and the overall flavor of each almond butter to (hopefully) come up with a definitive verdict of whose butter is better. Let's get into it, shall we?