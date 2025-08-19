The Popular Brand That Actually Makes The Worst Almond Butter

If you already have a jar of Justin's in your cabinet, don't despair. There are several ways to try and improve almond butter, from the texture to the taste. First off, be sure to stir the jar as soon as you open it. This should mix any separated oils, which is especially important with almond butter with added oil like Justin's. In addition, you can add a bit of water and heat it. This can be easily done over the stove and should loosen it up and make it less likely to pull apart.

If the flavor of your almond butter is lacking, there are ways to remedy that as well. Lots of ingredients can add more flavor to the butter, such as salt, honey, or cinnamon. Which you choose really depends on what you want to use the almond butter for. For instance, almond butter enhanced with cinnamon would make a perfect toast spread. Honey or another sweetener would be good if you're using it in a dessert recipe, such as this Oreo balls recipe that incorporates almond butter.

If you're finding the almond butter you have at home really won't cut it, you can always make your own. This smoked almond butter recipe would make a perfect spread for your next dish, whether it be as simple as almond butter toast or something more complex like the Oreo balls.