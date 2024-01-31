How To Use Your Stove To Help Loosen Up Dry Nut Butter From A Glass Jar

Nut butters, homemade or store-bought, are the creamy and crunchy ingredients your morning toast screams for and your favorite salad dressing wouldn't be the same without. However, because these spreads are comprised of nuts and water blended into a paste-like texture, it should come as no surprise that they tend to become dry and easily get stuck to the jar. You may think that all hope is lost and want to toss it, but don't. You can heat your glass jar on the stovetop to help loosen up that stubborn nut butter.

Simply add a little water — no more than a teaspoon — to your jar of dried-up nut butter, place in a pot of water, and warm until its consistency is loose enough for you to easily spread. This doesn't take long, so don't walk away and leave your jar heat on the stove. If you do, your nut butter might burn and your efforts will be for nothing.