Trader Joe's Vs Costco: Which Chain Sells The Best Filet Mignon?

Recent culinary ventures have compelled me to dive further into the world of gourmet cooking. My go-to dinners are easy to make and undeniably delicious — favorites recently have been a twist on shakshuka, as well as Trader Joe's salmon pinwheels on a bed of massaged kale with chopped apples, almonds, and a tiny drizzle of olive oil. Given my penchant for simple, yummy dinners, I don't tend to go for anything high-class. Imagine my surprise when Gordon Ramsay told me that filet mignon actually isn't that hard to cook.

It requires precision and vigilance, sure, but a good filet is not to be overcomplicated. Our brief conversation left me feeling confident that I could indeed master a filet. Of course, filet can only be as good as the cut you get, which left me with the question: Where can one buy the best filet? We love comparing Costco and Trader Joe's products here at Tasting Table, so I figured it was high time we did a gourmet taste test of sorts. As I'm not yet a filet master, I invited over a local chef friend, Angel Rivera, to help me cook and taste test the filets. We based our ultimate verdict on the flavor of each as well as how easy each was to cook; and, yes, one filet was the clear winner.