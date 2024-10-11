Costco Vs Trader Joe's: Which Store's Wine Is The Better Value?

If you've ever looked for value wine, you've no doubt considered trying Costco's Kirkland Signature brand or Trader Joe's Charles Shaw, also known as "two buck chuck." Both brands are known for their affordability — but when it comes to picking a wine, you don't just want to consider the cost. You'll also want to make sure you're getting a bottle of good quality wine. So, which one should you choose? To level the playing field, I opted to try both stores' cabernet sauvignon.

Any red wine drinker has most likely had a cabernet sauvignon wine at least once — but what exactly is it? Well, aside from being the favorite wine of poet Charles Bukowski, cabernet sauvignon is also the most popular wine among American consumers. It's made from the cabernet sauvignon grape, which is the product of a crossbreeding between red cabernet franc grapes and white sauvignon blanc grapes. The result is a rich, full wine that's able to hold its own no matter what you drink it alongside, making the wine stand in stark contrast to some cabernet sauvignon alternatives. Moreover, it's an incredibly prolific wine, due in no small part to the vine's extreme hardiness and ability to adapt to its conditions.

It goes without saying that neither Charles Shaw nor Kirkland's wines will taste as great as top- or even mid-shelf brands. But after trying them, I can also attest that each has its own merits.