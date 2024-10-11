Costco Vs Trader Joe's: Which Store's Wine Is The Better Value?
If you've ever looked for value wine, you've no doubt considered trying Costco's Kirkland Signature brand or Trader Joe's Charles Shaw, also known as "two buck chuck." Both brands are known for their affordability — but when it comes to picking a wine, you don't just want to consider the cost. You'll also want to make sure you're getting a bottle of good quality wine. So, which one should you choose? To level the playing field, I opted to try both stores' cabernet sauvignon.
Any red wine drinker has most likely had a cabernet sauvignon wine at least once — but what exactly is it? Well, aside from being the favorite wine of poet Charles Bukowski, cabernet sauvignon is also the most popular wine among American consumers. It's made from the cabernet sauvignon grape, which is the product of a crossbreeding between red cabernet franc grapes and white sauvignon blanc grapes. The result is a rich, full wine that's able to hold its own no matter what you drink it alongside, making the wine stand in stark contrast to some cabernet sauvignon alternatives. Moreover, it's an incredibly prolific wine, due in no small part to the vine's extreme hardiness and ability to adapt to its conditions.
It goes without saying that neither Charles Shaw nor Kirkland's wines will taste as great as top- or even mid-shelf brands. But after trying them, I can also attest that each has its own merits.
What is Charles Shaw's cabernet sauvignon?
Charles Shaw's cabernet sauvignon comes in a 750-milliliter bottle and set me back $3.49 at Trader Joe's, which comes in at about $.14 per fluid ounce of wine. A $3.49 bottle of wine makes it instantly accessible for most consumers, which is already a selling point in our book. The wine is made from California cabernet sauvignon grapes. Online reviewers say that it's bold with a mild acidity, while also mentioning the wine's oaky notes a bit more than any red and black fruit notes.
Given the affordability of this red wine, it's only natural to wonder why Trader Joe's Charles Shaw wine is so cheap. The reasons for its jaw-dropping price are numerous, and most of them come down to the manufacturer cutting costs where it can and producing mass quantities of wine. While we understand the company's desire to keep production costs low, cutting corners has caused the brand to be accused of unethical practices, including allegedly allowing certain contaminants to pollute its wine.
The result is a wine at a price point that makes it attractive to TJ's customers, but that likely won't hold up to wine connoisseurs with high standards. If you aren't a fan of the Charles Shaw line but still want to get your wine from this grocer, we recommend trying Trader Joe's Diamond Reserve cabernet sauvignon.
What is Kirkland Signature's cabernet sauvignon?
I could only find a three-liter box of Kirkland Signature's cabernet sauvignon at my local Costco, and it cost me $14.99, which comes in at about $.15 per fluid ounce. So, although I spent more on a larger quantity of Kirkland's wine than Trader Joe's offering, the monetary value of each wine is about the same. This cabernet sauvignon is also made from California grapes. Its elements of boldness, acidity, tannins, and sweetness have been similarly rated to those of the Charles Shaw brand, with customers mentioning its oaky notes above anything else.
If you enjoy other Kirkland Signature products, you may already know that this line is typically not its own manufacturer; rather, the brand outsources its production and then sells the product under its own name. Though the Costco brand tends to be tight-lipped about exactly who manufactures its various products, it's widely believed that the brand behind Kirkland's boxed wines is E&J Gallo. Founded in California back in 1933, E&J Gallo is now the largest winery in the world, and it's still acquiring wineries throughout the Golden State.
It makes sense that such a prolific winery would be able to manufacture Kirkland's wine while keeping costs down. And after tasting the wine, I think this works in Costco's favor.
Trader Joe's Charles Shaw cabernet sauvignon taste test
I must admit, I generally opt for a bottle of Charles Shaw when I need a simple dinner wine that won't overshadow anything I drink it with. That said, I've never thought particularly fondly of the wine. Rather, it's an old reliable staple of mine — a bottle that I know won't set my wallet back and won't sully my taste buds. This time around, I paid more attention to the details of this wine when trying it, rather than hungrily sipping it alongside a meal. What I found was a bit surprising.
Upon first pour, Charles Shaw's cabernet sauvignon had a definite berry scent, but it was too subtle to give me much hope for the flavor. It was fairly red-hued and lighter in color than many other cabernet sauvignons I've tried. I sipped it and found myself looking for anything of note besides oak and tannins. I was surprised to get very few berry notes, especially given its berry-forward aroma, which was definitely disappointing. I ended up calling this wine the La Croix of cabernet sauvignons — the flavor of a cabernet sauvignon is still there, but it's entirely too light for my liking.
To its credit, the wine goes down smoothly and doesn't leave much of an aftertaste. It would be a good choice for someone looking for a lighter cabernet sauvignon, and it would pair well with a delicate dinner or dessert rather than something heavy.
Costo's Kirkland Signature cabernet sauvignon taste test
I've had Kirkland Signature's boxed cabernet sauvignon before, but it's been a while, and I didn't remember it enough to have much of a bias either toward or against it. When I poured myself a glass of this Costco wine, the first thing I noticed was its dark, almost purple hue. The color was immediately attractive and got me excited to try this wine. Where Charles Shaw's cabernet sauvignon's aroma hinted at berries, the aroma of Kirkland's cabernet sauvignon was much deeper, fuller, and richer.
As it would turn out, the wine's color was indeed an indication of its boldness. This wine is pretty potent in a great way, and while I wouldn't call it the best cabernet sauvignon I've tried by a long shot, it's definitely a palatable dinner accompaniment. I would agree with reviewers in not calling it very berry-forward; it definitely has more of an oaky flavor with hints of vanilla, and I found it to be slightly less tannic than Charles Shaw's cabernet sauvignon.
Kirkland's cabernet sauvignon lingered with me after sipping in a way that I enjoyed, which left me wanting to go for another. While I don't think this wine would hold its own when paired with a steak, I do think I'd enjoy it alongside a creamy chicken recipe or a spaghetti bolognese.
Does Costco or Trader Joe's offer the better value for store wine?
In the future, if I had to choose between Kirkland Signature's cabernet sauvignon or the Charles Shaw brand, I would pick the Costco offering without hesitation. While I wouldn't say the flavors of the wines are particularly distinct from one another, it was as if Kirkland took this Trader Joe's cabernet sauvignon, dialed it up to 10, and reduced some of the tannins. It was simply a more pleasant sipping experience, and left Charles Shaw's tasting hopelessly diluted, as though it wasn't living up to its full potential. The cost per fluid ounce may be similar, but the choice between the two cabernet sauvignons is a simple one for me, and Kirkland's wins hands down in the battle of better value for your buck.
Of course, I'd be remiss not to note that neither of these wines are the best cabernet sauvignons I've ever tasted — and if you have a bit more to spend, there are other, better options on the market. I've generally enjoyed Josh Cellars' cabernet sauvignon, and 19 Crimes is another of my favorite affordable wine brands.
However, if you do find yourself opting for either Kirkland's or Charles Shaw's wine — for say, a dinner party — there are ways to dress both of them up to please a crowd. An easy and inexpensive way to upgrade your cabernet sauvignon would be to add cherries to it. Or, if you're entertaining in the summer, you could always use either Costco or Trader Joe's store wine as a base for a sumptuous sangria.