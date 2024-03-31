Charles Bukowski's Favorite Wine Was Rich Red Cabernet Sauvignon

The enigmatic poet Charles Bukowski was an infamous alcoholic who clawed his nest into the soft, rotten underbelly of modern industrial society — and we love him for it. The man is a polarizing figure, a titan aflame that would have been difficult to watch several decades ago and one who likely wouldn't have survived the shifting cultural dynamics of the 21st century. But, we're not here to judge, we're here to drink.

Talking about what Bukowski liked to drink best is a bit like asking a man with his face blindly buried in the white foam jetstream of a busted fire hydrant what type of water he likes most. More than anything, the guy loved beer and wine — red wine. In his poem "two nights before my 72nd birthday," he starts off with the line, "sitting here on a boiling hot night while drinking a bottle of cabernet sauvignon after winning $232 at the track."

While this hot piece of evidence wouldn't stand up in court, many of his friends have attested to the fact that the man enjoyed Cabernet Sauvignon the most. If you want to learn more about the wine, refer to our Josh Cellars cabernet sauvignon ultimate bottle guide. As to what brands he liked, Bukowski mostly hung out on the bottom shelf. Cheap red wine was the name of the game since he was poor most of his life, and he said it helped him write better.