10 Chain Restaurants That Are Notably Vegan-Friendly
Just a decade ago, going to a restaurant as a vegan was a nightmare. At far too many chain restaurants, all you'd be able to reliably find was a side salad and some questionable fries that may or may not have been fried in animal fat. Thankfully, things have changed. Although vegan options aren't as widely-available as we might want them to be, more and more chain restaurants are offering vegan options. And better yet, some of them aren't even advertised as being vegan at all.
That means that eating out at a chain restaurant as a vegan is easier than ever before. That being said, there are some chains that offer way more vegan options than others. If you're looking for a place that's appropriate for your meat-eating friends, and still has plenty of vegan offerings available for you, you've come to the right place. We've compiled this list of notably vegan-friendly chain restaurants so you never have to pick at an undressed side salad and soggy fries again. The next time you go out to eat, consider getting a vegan meal at one of the following chain restaurants.
The Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory is famed for its incredibly long menu that features wildly varying cuisines. So, with so many options on offer, you'd think it would probably have at least a few vegan options to choose from, right? Well, you're in luck, because The Cheesecake Factory is one of the most vegan-friendly chains out there. If you're looking for an appetizer, you can opt for the Korean fried cauliflower, which features cauliflower tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce with toasted sesame seeds and green onion. Just make sure to omit the dipping sauce.
You can also snag yourself a salad, like the vegan Cobb salad, that comes with a slew of fresh vegetables that'll keep you feeling full. The chain also serves an Impossible Burger with vegan cheese, which means you can dig into a hefty burger without worrying about any animal-based products. And like so many other restaurants, The Cheesecake Factory offers a few side dishes that can be mixed and matched to create a healthy vegan meal. Rice and fries are a safe bet.
Alas, you won't find a vegan cheesecake at The Cheesecake Factory, but that doesn't mean you have to go without dessert. Admittedly, the one option you have isn't too exciting, but at least there's something: a bowl of fresh strawberries, with the cream omitted. But with so much to fill you up with before dessert, maybe that's all you'll want anyway.
Blaze Pizza
We love chains like Blaze Pizza where you can choose exactly what toppings you want. This makes it way, way easier to order vegan, especially when the chain offers vegan-friendly options that go beyond basic veggies. The chain does offer its own vegan pizza, which features red sauce, vegan cheese, vegan chorizo, and a slew of veggies. That being said, it may be easier to just go ahead and build your own. Just make sure you choose a dairy-free sauce, like the red or spicy red sauce, and opt for either vegan cheese or no cheese at all. Then, add all the veggie toppings you wish. And don't forget the vegan chorizo if you want something a bit more substantial.
Want something extra? At some locations, you can order cheesy bread with vegan cheese.With a customizable menu that allows vegans to build their own meal, eating vegan at Blaze Pizza is surprisingly simple.
P. F. Chang's
There are few chain restaurants that are as accessible for vegan eaters as P. F. Chang's, which is why it should probably be at the top of your list of vegan-friendly spots to try the next time you're eating with omnivores. P.F. Chang's vegetarian lettuce wraps are definitely one of the most-hyped vegan options of any restaurant chain.
But what about the entrées? Don't worry — the chain has you covered on the mains as well. The ma po tofu may be the best place to start; the spicy Sichuan sauce that keeps things hot while the broccoli makes for a balanced meal. Buddha's Feast is also a great option for all the veggie lovers out there who may not like their tofu quite so spicy. And don't forget to check out the side dishes. The chili-garlic green beans are delicious if you want to add some extra veggies to your meal.
Yard House
We love a restaurant that actually lists its vegan options, since it makes it way easier to order without having to go through every single item's ingredient list. And luckily, that's exactly what Yard House does on its website. There, you'll find a whole list of vegan-friendly options to choose from, so you don't have to worry about scanning the whole menu just to find the few options you can eat. Just be mindful that some items, particularly fried ones, might be cooked in shared fryers or otherwise come into contact with non-vegan items.
First of all, the chain stocks a lot of Gardein meatless products, ranging from buffalo wings to chicken tenders. Just make sure to leave off the not-vegan dips, like the ranch dipping sauce. Beyond the plant-based meats, you can order chips and guac as-is, snag some spicy edamame, or fill up on sweet potato fries — and that's just for your appetizer.
For entrées, try the Gardein chicken rice bowl, which is vegan as is, or order the California veggie burger on a gluten-free bun. There are several other options you can make vegan with a few simple swaps. And of course, don't forget to check out the vegan sides, like spicy rice, pinto beans (sans cheese), and the classic french fries.
Olive Garden
Olive Garden is an elite vegan-friendly spot because arguably the best item on the menu — the breadsticks — are, in fact, vegan. You may be wondering how a butter-slathered piece of bread fits into a vegan diet, but that oily, garlicky topping is actually soy, not butter. Therefore, you can eat as many breadsticks as you please (especially because they're famously unlimited). But don't worry, you don't have to stick to just bread. You can ask for the salad (also unlimited) with oil and vinegar instead of the classic Italian dressing and omit the croutons, and it'll be vegan as well — just make sure you say no when your server asks if you want a mountain of cheese on top.
But it doesn't stop there. The brand's iconic minestrone soup is also vegan, making a soup, salad, and breadstick meal a real possibility here. And if you're still hungry after filling up on all of those delicious starters, you can order the spaghetti with marinara, a classic that, if you ask us, never gets old, whether you follow a vegan diet or not. Whenever you're craving good old Italian-American food but don't want to compromise your dietary restrictions in the process, Olive Garden should be your go-to chain for solid vegan eats.
TGI Fridays
Sometimes, a restaurant doesn't have to have extensive vegan options for it to be super vegan-friendly. One great example of that is TGI Fridays, which, at first glance, barely offers any vegan options at all. But there's one particularly impressive vegan option on the menu, and you have to try it the next time you're there: the Beyond Meat cheeseburger. Sure, you can get a Beyond burger just about anywhere these days, but they do it especially well at T.G.I Fridays. Just make sure to ask for it without the cheddar and the Fridays sauce, and you've got yourself a vegan burger that may just be better than any of the non-vegan offerings on the menu.
Not feeling a burger? No worries. TGI Friday's has a few other options you can choose from. Fettuccine with marinara sauce is a simple option that'll leave you full. Be wary that the fries may be cooked in a shared fryer, but if you're not as concerned about it, go ahead and order them.
Mellow Mushroom
Mellow Mushroom is undeniably one of the most vegan-friendly chains around because it has a designated plant-based menu that clearly spells out what items vegetarians and vegans can order — no need to ask your server a billion questions before you order. If you want a pie and need to keep things simple, you can opt for the vegan cheese pizza. However, if you prefer more veggies on your pizza, opt for the Vegan Veg-out instead.
Don't like those options? Luckily, you can also build your own vegan sandwich from scratch. Both the vegan avocado hoagie and the vegan tempeh hoagie are delicious and offer a vegan-friendly alternative to the brand's line of sandwiches. Snag a vegan salad if you're looking for something lighter (we particularly like the vegan Greek salad), or start out with some vegan pretzels served with yellow mustard for a carb-y start to your meal.
Bareburger
Bareburger can be found in only a few states, but if you happen to live near one, you're in luck. The chain offers a great selection of vegan burgers. Even better? They're actually made vegan, so you don't have to ask for any adjustments when you order one. The Impossible Standard is just what it sounds like: a standard burger featuring pickles, ketchup, garlic aioli, and oat milk-based cheddar cheese. The Impossible Shrooming features mushrooms as the star of the show, along with a jalapeño barbecue sauce that all spice lovers have to try. But what if you don't want an Impossible Burger? No worries. You can also try the My Sunshine, which is made with a sweet potato, kale, and wild rice patty, or opt for the cilantro black bean burger, which transforms Mexican-inspired flavors into patty form.
Then, you can choose from a wide variety of sides. Both the regular and sweet fries are vegan, as is the guacamole. Add a side salad with a spicy green goddess dressing, and you have a vegan meal that's undeniably delicious.
Freebirds World Burrito
Mexican and Mexican-inspired restaurants are often a good spot for vegans because they generally offer a lot of customizable options. That means you can pick and choose what you want in your burrito, taco, or bowl and easily swap meat and dairy products for plant-based proteins like beans and sofrito. That's certainly the case with Freebirds World Burrito, where eating vegan is relatively simple.
Most of the base options at Freebirds are vegan, so it's easy to customize your burrito or salad. Opt for a tortilla for a burrito or tacos, spring mix or iceberg lettuce for a salad, or cauliflower, Spanish, or cilantro lime rice for a bowl. Then, add on whatever beans you want — they're all vegan at Freebirds. From there, simply choose from the toppings that sound best. Onions, jalapeños, potatoes, roasted garlic, lettuce, pepper and onions ... they can all be added to the meal of your choice. Then, choose from a variety of vegan-friendly sauces, including the habanero sauce, the mild tomatillo sauce, or the pico de gallo. Chips, guac, and salsa (or corn salsa) are all vegan as well. You'll have no shortage of options to choose from at this popular burrito joint.
Buca di Beppo
Italian food lovers, this one's for you. Luckily, the beloved chain Buca di Beppo offers an array of vegan options for meat-free and dairy-free diners. Start your meal off with the bruschetta — just make sure to ask for it without any of the Parmesan cheese they usually add on top. The spaghetti with marinara, of course, is vegan, if you want to keep things simple (but delicious). The mixed green salad is a standout by any measure, and you can enjoy it in a vegan-friendly format by asking for olive oil and vinegar instead of the standard Italian dressing.
And don't worry — you can get something on the side as well. The steamed green beans can round out your meal and make it more filling. Eating out at an Italian chain restaurant as a vegan doesn't have to be hard, especially when restaurants like Buca di Beppo make it easy.