10 Chain Restaurants That Are Notably Vegan-Friendly

The Cheesecake Factory is famed for its incredibly long menu that features wildly varying cuisines. So, with so many options on offer, you'd think it would probably have at least a few vegan options to choose from, right? Well, you're in luck, because The Cheesecake Factory is one of the most vegan-friendly chains out there. If you're looking for an appetizer, you can opt for the Korean fried cauliflower, which features cauliflower tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce with toasted sesame seeds and green onion. Just make sure to omit the dipping sauce.

You can also snag yourself a salad, like the vegan Cobb salad, that comes with a slew of fresh vegetables that'll keep you feeling full. The chain also serves an Impossible Burger with vegan cheese, which means you can dig into a hefty burger without worrying about any animal-based products. And like so many other restaurants, The Cheesecake Factory offers a few side dishes that can be mixed and matched to create a healthy vegan meal. Rice and fries are a safe bet.

Alas, you won't find a vegan cheesecake at The Cheesecake Factory, but that doesn't mean you have to go without dessert. Admittedly, the one option you have isn't too exciting, but at least there's something: a bowl of fresh strawberries, with the cream omitted. But with so much to fill you up with before dessert, maybe that's all you'll want anyway.