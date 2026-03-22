There are only six countries in the world where the average cost of milk is over $3 a liter: America, Ghana, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel. Of these, there's only one country where milk costs over $4 a liter — and it's probably not the one you think. The country with the highest milk prices in the world isn't America, Hong Kong, or Israel, but Ghana, the West African country where buying a liter of milk can set you back by $4.15, according to Global Prices. Global Prices manually collects data from 78 countries, and the average price per liter is for milk with 1.5-2.5% fat content.

Ghana comfortably tops the price-of-milk list, with South Korea ($3.42) and America ($3.31) making up the top 3. At the other end of the list are Tunisia, where a liter of milk costs less than half a dollar and India, where dairy is less an ingredient and more a way of life.

Ghana, in contrast, has no real dairy culture to speak of (the absence of dairy products is telling on this list of 12 traditional West African dishes you should try at least once). According to research published on Discover Food, around 85% of the 35 million Ghanaians are lactose intolerant. It also has no organized dairy industry. It imports dairy worth $400 million, but domestic fresh milk production accounts for less than one percent of the total dairy market value (per USDA). There are a wide variety of reasons for this, ranging from a lack of trust in the quality of fresh milk to supply and distribution problems due to the hot weather.