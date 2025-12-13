In This Country That Drinks Massive Amounts Of Milk, Dairy Is A Way Of Life

India consumes a lot of milk. Start your day with a glass of milk for strength, and end your day with a glass of milk because it helps you sleep. How much milk you mix in your tea or coffee is a sign of prosperity. How much milk you mix in your guest's tea or coffee is a sign of your generosity. Turmeric milk will fix you when you're under the weather. Almond milk is good for the brain. Needless to say, this relationship extends to all forms of dairy, which is seen less as an ingredient and more as a way of life.

According to a recent report by a global market research consultancy, while India isn't the leading consumer of milk, it is leading the growth story. India's per capita consumption of milk grew exponentially in the last decade, from just over 100 kg per capita in 2014 to over 160 kg per capita in 2024. For context, consumption in America and Europe has stayed largely steady through this period.

What does this mean on the plate? The list of most popular Indian dishes in the United States is predictably headlined by biryani, chicken tikka masala and samosas. But in India, every meal, regardless of the time of day, is likely to have at least one dairy-forward element. Paneer, or Indian cottage cheese, forms an integral part of breakfast in the form of parathas (stuffed bread). Yogurt is used to marinate a wide variety of meat dishes. Milk is used to make curries. Hot ghee is used for tempering — a step that adds new depth of flavor to spices. Lassi and buttermilk are popular drinks that are had either alongside meals or in between them.