The Reason Behind Raw Milk Bans In Many Countries

Raw milk is considered a gourmet food item as often as it's considered an outlaw. Food bans are far from rare — after all, even Corn Flakes are banned in some countries — but what's the big deal with non-homogenized dairy? Where raw milk is concerned, the issue is not one of product branding but one of consumer safety, as raw milk isn't pasteurized. Pasteurization kills harmful bacteria that can cause food-borne illness, including Campylobacter, E. coli, Listeria, and Salmonella. During the pasteurization process, milk is heated to a temperature high enough to neutralize dangerous pathogens and held at that temperature long enough to get the job done (ultra-pasteurized milk is heated to an even higher temperature). Without pasteurization, disease-causing microorganisms can enter raw milk and multiply.

For this reason, raw milk has a contentious legal status that varies from one country to the next. As of 2024, federal legislation has banned the sale of raw milk in Canada, China, and Scotland, while other countries still allow certain retail channels to endure. Brazil, for instance, permits raw milk sales in areas without steady access to pasteurized milk, and in Japan, farms that agree to random hygiene checks may sell it. Some foodies simply prefer raw milk's unique taste and mouthfeel to commercial pasteurized milk. According to Brown University Health, however, raw milk — despite its purported dietary benefits — has not been proven to cure lactose intolerance, prevent allergens, nor offer probiotics that can't be obtained from other foods.