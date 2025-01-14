Here's The Exact Difference Between Pasteurized And Ultra-Pasteurized Milk
There's been a lot of talk in the media about milk. Humans have historically preferred to drink cow's milk, but whether you prefer raw milk, lactose-free, or plant-based, we firmly believe that the more informed you are, the better choices you're able to make for yourself and your loved ones. Pasteurization, a process of heating milk to eliminate various pathogens that can cause diseases and foodborne illnesses, originated with Louis Pasteur and his devoted team of chemists in France in the mid-1800s. It's not only milk that gets pasteurized, but also other non-shelf stable drinks like beer and juice, as well as many jarred and packaged foods.
Since 1987, the FDA has required that all milk, even organic, sold to be consumed by humans that crosses state lines must be pasteurized. There are many types of pasteurization, which involve heating milk to different temperatures for varying amounts of time before being cooled down. The two main types that you'll see are pasteurized and ultra-pasteurized milk.
The most common pasteurization method used for milk sold in grocery stores, however, is known as High Temperature Short Time (HTST), where milk is heated to 161 degrees Fahrenheit for only 15 seconds, then is quickly brought back down to a chilly 39 degrees Fahrenheit. As you might have guessed from the name, ultra-pasteurized is taken to a much higher temperature. In ultra-pasteurization, milk is rapidly brought up to 280 degrees Fahrenheit for a brief two seconds, then is immediately brought back down to 39 degrees Fahrenheit.
Milk is heated then cooled for consumer safety and shelf life
Ultra-pasteurized milk allows the milk to sit on the shelf for up to three times longer than simple pasteurized milk, as it kills all bacteria, both good and bad, along with any enzymes in the milk. Ultra-pasteurized milk can also take longer to digest, however it doesn't affect the taste or texture, and the differences when consuming it are not significant compared to simply pasteurized milk.
There are also different levels of pasteurizing before reaching ultra-pasteurized. Vat pasteurized milk is heated to 145 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes, and it was the first type of pasteurization. This method is commonly applied to milk that's used to make products like yogurt, ice cream, and cheese.
The next time you stroll down the dairy aisle of your local organic co-op, which may have introduced unpasteurized milk, keep in mind that it can be dangerous to drink unpasteurized milk, especially for children, pregnant women, and people with compromised immune systems. Pasteurized milk can be used for at-home cheesemaking, but ultra-pasteurized milk cannot, so make sure to read labels closely at the store next time you want to make fresh ricotta at home.