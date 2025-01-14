Here's The Exact Difference Between Pasteurized And Ultra-Pasteurized Milk

There's been a lot of talk in the media about milk. Humans have historically preferred to drink cow's milk, but whether you prefer raw milk, lactose-free, or plant-based, we firmly believe that the more informed you are, the better choices you're able to make for yourself and your loved ones. Pasteurization, a process of heating milk to eliminate various pathogens that can cause diseases and foodborne illnesses, originated with Louis Pasteur and his devoted team of chemists in France in the mid-1800s. It's not only milk that gets pasteurized, but also other non-shelf stable drinks like beer and juice, as well as many jarred and packaged foods.

Advertisement

Since 1987, the FDA has required that all milk, even organic, sold to be consumed by humans that crosses state lines must be pasteurized. There are many types of pasteurization, which involve heating milk to different temperatures for varying amounts of time before being cooled down. The two main types that you'll see are pasteurized and ultra-pasteurized milk.

The most common pasteurization method used for milk sold in grocery stores, however, is known as High Temperature Short Time (HTST), where milk is heated to 161 degrees Fahrenheit for only 15 seconds, then is quickly brought back down to a chilly 39 degrees Fahrenheit. As you might have guessed from the name, ultra-pasteurized is taken to a much higher temperature. In ultra-pasteurization, milk is rapidly brought up to 280 degrees Fahrenheit for a brief two seconds, then is immediately brought back down to 39 degrees Fahrenheit.

Advertisement