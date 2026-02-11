Why Whataburger Is Popping Up In More And More Places

Whataburger is a Texas-born fast food chain that has been serving made-to-order burgers for more than 70 years, predominantly in the Lone Star State, where it has over 700 locations. But you may have been noticing that more and more of Whataburger's iconic buildings (which fans can recognize from just about anywhere) have been popping up lately, especially in other states. The reason for that is the chain's bold expansion plan, which was first announced in 2020.

In July 2020, Whataburger embarked on a big revamp journey. "We're thrilled to share our plans to refresh our restaurant design and expand into new markets," the company announced in a press statement. Amassing new locations was (and still is) a key part of this plan, as the chain set out to open 40 new locations by 2023. Several existing locations were also set to be remodeled, providing an improved look and an increased capacity for Whataburger's 24/7 hours of operation.

To bring the bold plan to fruition, Whataburger had to make a pivot in the way it does business. That's why it newly opened the doors to franchising, something the company hasn't done in two decades. It was this decision, specifically, that seems to have made the biggest difference and that is largely credited as the reason why the chain has been able to grow so rapidly and efficiently in the past six years.