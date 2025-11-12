These Are Some Of The Oldest Fast Food Chains In The US

Can you imagine a world without fast food? We'll hazard a guess, and it's probably a no. As there are roughly half a million fast food restaurants in the world, it's not surprising that most of us have grown up with fast food all around us. This means that it's hard to picture a life without drive-thru burgers and fries on tap. But it did exist, albeit quite a long time ago.

As you'll see from the list below, the seeds of the fast food industry were being sewn in the early 1900s. Over the 20th century, more and more chains joined the market, creating the crowded fast food industry we're all familiar with today.

If you're interested in fast food history, you've come to the right place. Below, we've listed 10 of the oldest fast food chains in the U.S., focusing specifically on when each chain opened its first restaurant under its current name, rather than on when each became the fast food juggernaut we're familiar with today. The very first one might surprise you. Spoiler: It's not McDonald's.