The Murky Origins Of The First Fast Food Breakfast Sandwich

Nothing beats the convenience of a fluffy, filling, easy-to-eat breakfast sandwich on the morning commute. Whether you're popping a Jimmy Dean frozen breakfast sandwich into the toaster on your way out the door or making a quick detour for a bacon, gouda, and egg sandwich from Starbucks, the invention of the breakfast sandwich was one that revolutionized the way we do breakfast. Many of our favorite fast food chains have rolled out various breakfast sandwiches throughout the years, but there are conflicting reports about which chain gets to claim it was the first.

In some reports, you'll find that McDonald's vies for the title of "on-the-go breakfast inventor," with historians crediting franchisee Herb Peterson as the first person to roll out the Egg McMuffin. Peterson's contributions introduced the now-famous McDonald's breakfast menu and by all accounts changed the way fast food did breakfast forever. In other reports, you'll see that Jack in the Box proudly touts the win, claiming that the Breakfast Jack was rolled out about two years before the first Egg McMuffin. Jack in the Box is thought to have been among the first fast food chains to offer breakfast in general.