The Murky Origins Of The First Fast Food Breakfast Sandwich
Nothing beats the convenience of a fluffy, filling, easy-to-eat breakfast sandwich on the morning commute. Whether you're popping a Jimmy Dean frozen breakfast sandwich into the toaster on your way out the door or making a quick detour for a bacon, gouda, and egg sandwich from Starbucks, the invention of the breakfast sandwich was one that revolutionized the way we do breakfast. Many of our favorite fast food chains have rolled out various breakfast sandwiches throughout the years, but there are conflicting reports about which chain gets to claim it was the first.
In some reports, you'll find that McDonald's vies for the title of "on-the-go breakfast inventor," with historians crediting franchisee Herb Peterson as the first person to roll out the Egg McMuffin. Peterson's contributions introduced the now-famous McDonald's breakfast menu and by all accounts changed the way fast food did breakfast forever. In other reports, you'll see that Jack in the Box proudly touts the win, claiming that the Breakfast Jack was rolled out about two years before the first Egg McMuffin. Jack in the Box is thought to have been among the first fast food chains to offer breakfast in general.
McDonald's and Jack in the Box battle for the title of Original Breakfast Sandwich Inventor
The Egg McMuffin was perhaps Herb Peterson's largest contribution to the McDonald's brand among the other ideas he supplied during his decades with the Golden Arches. Peterson invented the Egg McMuffin, a spin on classic Eggs Benedict, in 1971 and slowly distributed the idea to chains around the country. By 1975, the Egg McMuffin evolved into the best-selling item on McDonald's' new breakfast menu. Due to its legendary status, many people credit the Egg McMuffin as the first fast food breakfast sandwich ever invented, but Jack in the Box disagrees.
According to Jack in the Box, the chain rolled out its Breakfast Jack sandwich in 1969 — years before Herb Peterson introduced the Egg McMuffin. This version of a breakfast sandwich serves ham, eggs, and cheese on a buttered bun, a breakfast option that was unheard of to fast food lovers at the time. Some people credit Jack in the Box's breakfast sandwich as the inspiration for McDonald's new breakfast menu. No matter which fast food chain eventually wears the crown for the OG breakfast sandwich, we're just glad there are plenty of delicious options to choose from these days.