This Texas Burger Chain's Logo Hasn't Changed Since 1972

Even if you're not the kind of whizz with a photographic memory who can name a restaurant based on its symbol alone, sometimes there are certain logos that are so deeply associated with a brand that it's impossible to think of anything else. A little purple bell? Taco Bell, obviously. A green mermaid with two tails and a crown on her head? Starbucks, of course. Or, even more ambiguous: a singular, yellow "M" — yet, even then, you know the restaurant it's associated with is McDonald's. But, how about a striped, orange and white "W"?

Unlike Cracker Barrel that just underwent a major logo change and sent fans into a tizzy, Whataburger's logo has remained exactly the same since 1972. However, that doesn't mean that the burger chain hasn't experienced a few modifications during its history. The first Whataburger opened in 1950 in Corpus Christi, Texas, with a blue and white sign featuring its namesake. The chain kept variations of that logo for about 20 years, until the early 1970s, which was a decade after founder Harmon Dobson changed the architectural design of the restaurants and proposed the now-beloved orange and white color scheme that hasn't been altered a lick in over 50 years.