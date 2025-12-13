The Reason Behind Whataburger's Iconic Buildings That Fans Can Recognize From Just About Anywhere

When navigating the monotony of highway signs and street signals, some buildings are easier to spot than others. Take the contrasting paint lining the Whataburger buildings, for example. The unmistakable logo, which hasn't changed since 1972, and the commanding colors aren't accidental choices.

In 1950, entrepreneur Harmon Dobson set out to make a burger that prompted visitors to exclaim "What a burger" upon first bite, leading to the trademark name. At a time when 2 ounces of beef was set into a 2 and a half inch bun, Whataburger's quarter pounders were piled into 5 inches of hamburger bun — and the idea was regarded as remarkable. The meat and vegetables were fresh and cooked to order in specially-made pans that could accommodate eight of these behemoths at once. The first Whataburgers sold for 25 cents each and became immediate hits. Not only was Dobson an inspired businessman, but the man was also a pilot and resorted to tactics like pulling banners with the business name through the sky and dropping free burger coupons from planes. In time, he even designed restaurants with inspiration taken from his time in the cockpit.