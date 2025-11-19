6 Whataburger Hacks To Try, According To Customers

For Whataburger fans, loyalty runs deep. The chain, founded in 1950 in Corpus Christi, Texas, has built its cult following on big, messy, juicy, delicious burgers that you can customize any way you want. The king of Fancy Ketchup (which can be purchased by the bottle) has since expanded beyond its Southern roots and strong Texan presence to 14 states and 373 cities.

Even if you're a loyal Whataburger lover — like celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez – or you've tried everything on the menu, there's still more to discover. Whataburger's devoted customer base has turned the chain's customization offerings into an art form, with a growing number of unofficial "hacks" digitally immortalized by loyal fans. The chain itself has leaned into that spirit of creativity, encouraging its customers to think outside the bun and make each meal their own. These tweaks don't necessarily make up an official "secret menu," but are rather imaginative. These small customizations come from Whataburger's roster of toppings, sauces, and sandwich components that easily turn classic menu items into something entirely your own.

From sandwiches dripping with honey butter to mashups that reimagine discontinued favorites, these are hacks that customers on the internet swear by — and a reflection of exactly why Whataburger is a standout among the best regional fast food chains in America.