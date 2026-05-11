Five Guys Is Shuttering Doors In These California Cities

If you're in California and Five Guys is your go-to burger spot, you may have to start driving further to get your fix (or be forced to switch to In-N-Out). Between May and July 2026, the company plans to permanently shut down four restaurants across four California cities: Whittier, Merced, Hanford, and City of Industry. Five Guys cited financial struggles and rising business expenses as the main reasons behind the closures, echoing greater trends across the U.S. fast food industry.

As of this writing, reported closing dates for the affected Five Guys stores are as follows: May 25 for the Whittier location; May 26 for City of Industry; June 26 for Merced; and July 2 for Hanford. An estimated 55 workers will be laid off as a result of the closures; their jobs will not be transferred to other Five Guys locations.

Though it has long maintained a cult following, this burger-slinger is likely suffering due to rising costs of living and widespread financial strain among American consumers, which has led many to cut back on dining out and seek out bargains at the drive-thru. While value meals are making a comeback at many chains, Five Guys has always had a reputation for higher-quality food with elevated prices to match. It has yet to compromise its main selling point, but customers may no longer be biting — leading the company to cut off locations that are more costly to maintain.