Chain Value Meals Want A Comeback: See How Far $4 Can Go At McDonald's, Wendy's, And Taco Bell Right Now

It really does feel like you can't get a cheap meal anywhere these days. Even fast food chains have been steadily increasing prices over the years, and while our favorite items continue to fall victim to inflation, we're continuously left searching for cheap eats that won't break the bank.

But lately it seems like some of the bigwigs have been listening to our pleas, with new value meals popping up at McDonald's, Wendy's, and Taco Bell in recent months — some of which can be nabbed for as little as $4. If you want to plan out your next order, here's what you need to know.

Wendy's launched its new Biggie Deals menu just last month, rolling out three combos at three different price points. The cheapest one is the $4 Biggie Bites meal, which comes with either a crispy chicken sandwich, junior cheeseburger, junior bacon cheeseburger, a four piece nugget box, or junior fries, along with either a four piece nugget box, junior fries, or a small soft drink. There are $6 Biggie Bag and $8 Biggie Bundle offers too, but the $4 combo is a pretty good deal.