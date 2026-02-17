Chain Value Meals Want A Comeback: See How Far $4 Can Go At McDonald's, Wendy's, And Taco Bell Right Now
It really does feel like you can't get a cheap meal anywhere these days. Even fast food chains have been steadily increasing prices over the years, and while our favorite items continue to fall victim to inflation, we're continuously left searching for cheap eats that won't break the bank.
But lately it seems like some of the bigwigs have been listening to our pleas, with new value meals popping up at McDonald's, Wendy's, and Taco Bell in recent months — some of which can be nabbed for as little as $4. If you want to plan out your next order, here's what you need to know.
Wendy's launched its new Biggie Deals menu just last month, rolling out three combos at three different price points. The cheapest one is the $4 Biggie Bites meal, which comes with either a crispy chicken sandwich, junior cheeseburger, junior bacon cheeseburger, a four piece nugget box, or junior fries, along with either a four piece nugget box, junior fries, or a small soft drink. There are $6 Biggie Bag and $8 Biggie Bundle offers too, but the $4 combo is a pretty good deal.
Everything on Taco Bell's new Luxe Value Menu cost $3 or less
Taco Bell was right on the heels of Wendy's, announcing a new Luxe Value Menu the exact same week in January 2026. The menu is focused on singular items, rather than full meals, but each one costs less than $3 (location dependent) and the options will rotate throughout the year. There will be 10 different products featured at a time, including five new creations.
Right now, customers can enjoy the new beefy loaded potato griller, which features seasoned beef, crispy potato bites, nacho cheese sauce, and creamy chipotle sauce all wrapped up in a grilled tortilla, from $2.49, or an avocado ranch chicken stacker (a wrap with grilled chicken, avocado ranch sauce, three-cheese blend, lettuce, and tomatoes folded and grilled) from $2.99.
There's also a mini taco salad ($2.49) and a nacho supreme dip ($2.49) on offer, on top of some classic favorites like the cheesy double beef burrito ($3.49), cheesy fiesta potatoes ($2.99), and spicy potato soft taco ($1.99). Pair that last one with Taco Bell's cheapest menu item, the cheesy roll-up ($1.59), and you've got yourself a decent small meal for under $4.
McDonald's Extra Value Meals are back
Even McDonald's has been getting in on the action, revealing the return of its Extra Value Meals in December. The discount meals were a staple at the chain from the 1990s all the way up until 2019, when they were axed from the menu. There have been deals available at the Golden Arches since, but the focus was on promotions rather than a set menu.
That all changed with the revival of eight Extra Value Meals last month, which can reportedly save customers up to 15 percent on their bills. However, the prices are noticeably higher than Taco Bell or Wendy's, and McDonald's fans were underwhelmed by the news. If you want to spend under $4, then a cheeseburger is priced at $2.89 (in San Francisco, via the app) and a Snack Wrap was $2.99, which isn't bad for McDonald's. But most of the Extra Value Meals cost over $10. You could get a McChicken sandwich with fries and a drink for $5 at the time of writing, and the Daily Double burger was $4.79.
So, in early 2026, Wendy's and and Taco Bell offer more for your four bucks than McDonald's, but no matter which chain you choose to go to, at least you know there will be something reasonably affordable — for now.