McDonald's New Value Meal Prices Leave Fans Underwhelmed

As of September 8, McDonald's has been celebrating the return of the Extra Value Meal, which, according to the official press release, includes "offers you won't want to miss." However, many of the chain's customers don't feel as strongly about this menu as the brand does. Based on chatter online about this supposed deal, fast food fans are still trying to figure out where the "extra value" actually is because there doesn't seem to be any coming from these McDonald's food items. Comparisons to other fast food chains and even sit-down restaurants are flooding in, with customers sharing how much prices have increased and where they have seen a better deal.

The latest McDonald's menu update features options like a limited-time $5 Sausage McMuffin with Egg meal that includes a hash brown and small coffee, or an $8 Big Mac meal that comes with medium fries and a medium soft drink. Additionally, the new deal menu also extends to the 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, Egg McMuffins, Sausage Egg & Cheese McGriddles, McCrispy Sandwiches, and more. Despite the name, other deals are either around or over $10, with the Double Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese meal costing over $13 and the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese meal setting you back around $12 in some areas. If that seems steep for something labeled "Extra Value," you're not alone.