McDonald's New Value Meal Prices Leave Fans Underwhelmed
As of September 8, McDonald's has been celebrating the return of the Extra Value Meal, which, according to the official press release, includes "offers you won't want to miss." However, many of the chain's customers don't feel as strongly about this menu as the brand does. Based on chatter online about this supposed deal, fast food fans are still trying to figure out where the "extra value" actually is because there doesn't seem to be any coming from these McDonald's food items. Comparisons to other fast food chains and even sit-down restaurants are flooding in, with customers sharing how much prices have increased and where they have seen a better deal.
The latest McDonald's menu update features options like a limited-time $5 Sausage McMuffin with Egg meal that includes a hash brown and small coffee, or an $8 Big Mac meal that comes with medium fries and a medium soft drink. Additionally, the new deal menu also extends to the 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, Egg McMuffins, Sausage Egg & Cheese McGriddles, McCrispy Sandwiches, and more. Despite the name, other deals are either around or over $10, with the Double Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese meal costing over $13 and the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese meal setting you back around $12 in some areas. If that seems steep for something labeled "Extra Value," you're not alone.
McDonald's customers can't stop talking about the lack of value
While McDonald's wants us to believe its latest menu offerings are giving us "extra value," one recent customer shared on Reddit that his Extra Value Meal purchase of the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese meal earned him an underwhelming 20 cents off the regular price. Another Redditor remembered the good old days of McDonald's meal deals, adding, "$8 Big Mac value meal...I remember when that was like $5 and change."
Other users chimed in to lament one of the best deals of the '90s, which was when you could purchase hamburgers and cheeseburgers on designated days for 29 and 39 cents each, respectively. $20 could get you a lot at McDonald's in the '90s, but that's not as true now. Times have definitely changed since then, and the cost of food has gone up everywhere.
Even fast food joints like McDonald's aren't immune, which has led to frustrations with the chain for its McDonaldland meals. That said, many other Reddit users in the comments couldn't help but compare the fast food giant to Chili's, which offers a "3 For Me" burger deathat comes with fries, a drink, and unlimited chips and salsa for $10.99.