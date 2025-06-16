What $20 Got You At McDonald's In The Early '90s

The early '90s had a rhythm all their own. Your television show lineup came from the TV Guide, not an algorithm. Friday nights meant rewinding your Blockbuster tape before dropping it off. Gas hovered around a buck a gallon, and a trip to the mall was still a weekend event. Life felt a little slower, a little easier — and everyday things didn't cost quite so much. That same sense of ease extended to fast food.

At McDonald's, $20 wasn't just a snack budget — it was dinner for the household. A Quarter Pounder with Cheese meal, for example — burger, fries, and a drink — ran about $2.99. You could get one for each person in a family of four and still have enough left for dessert. McDonald's apple pies were only 99 cents each, so you could grab one for everyone for around $4 and keep the whole order under $20, after tax. And it wasn't just one choice — a Big Mac or McChicken meal cost the same amount.

For 39 cents more, you could Supersize all four meals, stretching the value of $20 even further. No delivery apps, no rewards accounts, no scanning a QR code to see the menu. You ordered at the counter, grabbed your brown tray, and found a booth under the glow of yellow plastic arches. Compare that to today, where the burger alone can cost $7.99, and an apple pie goes for $2.89. What was once a full family meal is now a solo indulgence.