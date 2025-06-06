Don't Throw Away Your McDonald's Receipt — Do This Instead

In a world of paperless billing, old-school receipts collected from fast food joints can be annoying to hold on to. But instead of discarding your next McDonald's receipt, there's one thing you should do first. Take a look at the top, and you should see a message asking you to rate your visit at McDVoice.com in return for a special offer or discount on items from the McDonald's menu. If you visit the fast food retailer regularly, it makes sense to make the most of this offer, fill out the details, and grab some yummy fast food freebies.

To complete the survey, simply enter the 26-digit survey code on your original receipt and answer the questions that appear on screen. Bear in mind that this number is unique, so you'll only be able to use it once. When you've finished the survey, you'll be given a validation code that you can write down on your paper receipt and take with you in-store to receive your special offer on your next order. The awesome thing about all this? You'll get another receipt in return, which will have its own new unique survey number. Complete the survey again to get another validation code and another discount for your next visit. While there doesn't appear to be a hard limit on how many times you can complete the survey, a customer on Reddit has mentioned that they could only complete five a month.