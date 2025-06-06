Don't Throw Away Your McDonald's Receipt — Do This Instead
In a world of paperless billing, old-school receipts collected from fast food joints can be annoying to hold on to. But instead of discarding your next McDonald's receipt, there's one thing you should do first. Take a look at the top, and you should see a message asking you to rate your visit at McDVoice.com in return for a special offer or discount on items from the McDonald's menu. If you visit the fast food retailer regularly, it makes sense to make the most of this offer, fill out the details, and grab some yummy fast food freebies.
To complete the survey, simply enter the 26-digit survey code on your original receipt and answer the questions that appear on screen. Bear in mind that this number is unique, so you'll only be able to use it once. When you've finished the survey, you'll be given a validation code that you can write down on your paper receipt and take with you in-store to receive your special offer on your next order. The awesome thing about all this? You'll get another receipt in return, which will have its own new unique survey number. Complete the survey again to get another validation code and another discount for your next visit. While there doesn't appear to be a hard limit on how many times you can complete the survey, a customer on Reddit has mentioned that they could only complete five a month.
Which offers can you get from doing the McDonald's survey?
The McDonald's survey offers tend to change over time and also depend on location, so be aware that you won't always get the same items. For example, you could benefit from a BOGO free deal on anything from a fresh Quarter Pounder to an Egg McMuffin. The McDVoice website states that "upon completion of this survey, you will be given a validation code that can be used to redeem the offer printed on your receipt," so inspect the top of your receipt to locate the exact details and check if that specific offer tickles your fancy. If you can't find a code on your receipt, you can provide other details, such as the store number, the date of your visit, and the specifics of your order, to access the survey.
The McDVoice site also says that "your ability to take this survey, and to redeem [your] offer, does not depend in any way on the answers you give or on how satisfied you were with your visit," so don't worry about making any negative comments if you weren't happy with your service or order. Having said that, positive comments can be beneficial to your server. One McDonald's employee posting on Reddit said, "At my store for each survey that has our name and a highly satisfied we get $5 towards our check which can add up fast."