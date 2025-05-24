Which Delivery Apps Does McDonald's Use?

Sometimes, only delivery will do. Whether it's been a long day or the munchies strike when you've already resigned yourself to bed, ordering takeout is always a handy option. Though there are some foods and dishes that you should never order to-go, McDonald's is definitely one fast food chain that can withstand the journey from the restaurant to your home. But how exactly will it travel to you? It's all a question of which delivery apps are available to you and which you prefer to use.

For those located in the United States, there are several delivery service options to choose from. According to McDonald's, you can place a delivery order from standard apps like Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub. Fortunately, there are other options beyond what the chain lists on its website. While it isn't available in every city and town, Postmates also delivers food from the golden arches. And what if you are outside of the United States? In short, more options await.