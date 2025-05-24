Which Delivery Apps Does McDonald's Use?
Sometimes, only delivery will do. Whether it's been a long day or the munchies strike when you've already resigned yourself to bed, ordering takeout is always a handy option. Though there are some foods and dishes that you should never order to-go, McDonald's is definitely one fast food chain that can withstand the journey from the restaurant to your home. But how exactly will it travel to you? It's all a question of which delivery apps are available to you and which you prefer to use.
For those located in the United States, there are several delivery service options to choose from. According to McDonald's, you can place a delivery order from standard apps like Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub. Fortunately, there are other options beyond what the chain lists on its website. While it isn't available in every city and town, Postmates also delivers food from the golden arches. And what if you are outside of the United States? In short, more options await.
Check with local food delivery companies
Americans hoping for a taste of home can easily have McDonald's delivered using local services in other countries. While you might want to order one of Starbucks' best international drinks in Vietnam, you can also get a cheeseburger and fries brought to you using Grab Food. This service is similar to Uber Eats, right down to the Kelly green branding, but many of the delivery people zip around on mopeds and scooters. Similarly, McDonald's offers a direct-to-customer delivery option, McDelivery, in other regions of the world, namely South Korea.
Ultimately, it's important to verify which delivery options are available in your area first. Once you know which apps are prevalent and available, you can quickly and easily place an order. With nearly 42,000 McDonald's locations around the world, there's certainly no shortage of stores to order from. No matter where you are, don't forget to tip your delivery driver for the meal brought hot to your door, too.