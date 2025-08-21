Why Everybody Is Angry At The New McDonald's McDonaldland Meal

While the meal combo undoubtedly plays on fans' nostalgia by bringing back some iconic characters, with the high price it's hard not to see the offer as an attempt to capitalize on old-time nostalgia in a world (and fast food chain) that's not the same. "It's kind of sad that they try to monetize our memories of McDonalds," one user commented in the aforementioned YouTube review of the meal.

One McDonald's rep claimed (via WSAZ3 News) that the meal was fit to appeal to a wide range of audiences, both kids and adults. However, McDonaldland has clearly backfired, since so much of the buzz is about being charged so much, especially when the chain used to represent a quick and affordable option. After the pandemic and inflation issues, the fast food chain's prices skyrocketed, and many agree that even the best McDonald's menu items' prices are more inflated than necessary.

At the same time, McDonald's seems to be listening (at least a little) to the complaints. The fast food chain's CEO, Chris Kempczinski, recently acknowledged in an interview (via CNN News) the discrepancy between customers' "value perception" and the current menu prices, noting company's plans to reduce prices. Lower prices on meal combos allegedly will hit the scene in September, though it's hard to say if McDonald's prices will ever return to the value meal expectations of yesteryear — or those portrayed in McDonaldland, for that matter.