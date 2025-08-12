Fans Are Sharing Shocking Prices Of McDonald's New McDonaldland Meal In Their Towns

McDonald's has been rolling out one of its biggest promotional campaigns in years, but if the online reaction is any gauge, fans aren't quite feeling the warm nostalgia the company was probably hoping for. Perhaps driven by McDonald's successful Grimace meal, the chain has revived its classic "McDonaldland" world, the burger fantasyland introduced in 1971 that included characters like Mayor McCheese, Birdie, and the Hamburgler. After being a mainstay of the chain's advertising towards children for several decades, McDonaldland has been gone for over 20 years. To celebrate the return of the advertising realm, McDonald's has, of course, rolled out a new promotional meal. However, instead of the collectable McDonaldland souvenirs, it's the high price fans are fixated on.

The McDonaldland meal comes in two versions: a Quarter Pounder with Cheese meal and a 10-piece McNuggets meal. Each option comes with McDonald's new limited-time Mt. McDonaldland Shake. In addition, you'll get one of six collectible themed tins based on McDonaldland characters, which are filled with postcards and stickers from the magical burger-inspired world. While that is a bigger than average haul, posters over on one Reddit thread have compared some pretty shocking prices in their respective areas.

One location on the border of New York and Vermont offers a price of around $24 for each meal, as seen on the McDonald's app, while another user from Southwest Florida shared prices of around $19. Although upgrading to a shake certainly adds some extra cost no matter what, those are some big jumps compared to the normal Quarter Pounder and McNugget meals.