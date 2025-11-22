Order Your Next Wendy's Chicken Sandwich Employee-Style For A Meatier Bite

Figuring out the best thing on the menu at your favorite fast food place is no easy task. Places like McDonald's and Burger King are constantly innovating with new menu items and experiences to keep you coming back. We all have our old favorites, but it never hurts to expand our horizons and try something different. So how do you know what's going to be worth your money? Ask the experts. Sometimes, the best thing you can do is ask an employee how they would eat it to get the inside scoop on what's good. If you're a fan of a Wendy's chicken sandwich, try this employee-style twist next time you order one and see if it packs the tasty punch you were looking for.

Over on Instagram, Alexis Frost visited a Wendy's and asked the employee serving her how they liked to eat a chicken sandwich. No rules, just whatever the employee wanted to make it tastier. She got a Jr. Chicken Sandwich, officially called a Crispy Chicken Sandwich on the menu. It's the smaller version of the Classic Chicken Sandwich. Normally, this comes with a breaded chicken fillet, lettuce, and mayo. Simple and to the point, but not very exciting. The employee-style upgrade saw the addition of cheese, tomato, bacon, extra mayo, and pickles.

Even though the sandwich normally comes with mayo, Frost noted in the video that the employee recommended extra, which she found to be a good idea. That's not a full Wendy's menu hack, but a good idea if you find the chicken too dry.