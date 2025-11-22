Order Your Next Wendy's Chicken Sandwich Employee-Style For A Meatier Bite
Figuring out the best thing on the menu at your favorite fast food place is no easy task. Places like McDonald's and Burger King are constantly innovating with new menu items and experiences to keep you coming back. We all have our old favorites, but it never hurts to expand our horizons and try something different. So how do you know what's going to be worth your money? Ask the experts. Sometimes, the best thing you can do is ask an employee how they would eat it to get the inside scoop on what's good. If you're a fan of a Wendy's chicken sandwich, try this employee-style twist next time you order one and see if it packs the tasty punch you were looking for.
Over on Instagram, Alexis Frost visited a Wendy's and asked the employee serving her how they liked to eat a chicken sandwich. No rules, just whatever the employee wanted to make it tastier. She got a Jr. Chicken Sandwich, officially called a Crispy Chicken Sandwich on the menu. It's the smaller version of the Classic Chicken Sandwich. Normally, this comes with a breaded chicken fillet, lettuce, and mayo. Simple and to the point, but not very exciting. The employee-style upgrade saw the addition of cheese, tomato, bacon, extra mayo, and pickles.
Even though the sandwich normally comes with mayo, Frost noted in the video that the employee recommended extra, which she found to be a good idea. That's not a full Wendy's menu hack, but a good idea if you find the chicken too dry.
Upgrading a Wendy's chicken sandwich
There are plenty of ways to tweak and upgrade any menu item at a fast food restaurant, but checking with the employees is always a good idea. They're the ones who understand the food best, and they also know what is available in the restaurant that you might overlook. It could be a Portobello Swiss burger or something with onion tanglers, letting you include some fun, rare extras for a truly unique experience.
Whether that's pickles, crispy onions, a certain kind of sauce, or even a different bun, it's always good to ask what an employee might recommend. It also ensures you're getting a fresh burger, not one that's been sitting under a heat lamp.
There are lots of other ways you can upgrade a plain chicken sandwich from Wendy's. Swap the mayo for any of the nugget dipping sauces, or try some ranch. If you're adventurous and don't mind a mess, you could also opt for some cheese and chili to make a crispy chili cheese chicken sandwich, which is about as over the top as you're going to get at Wendy's.
Some employees have suggested asking for your crispy chicken well-done to really boost that crunchy texture. You can also add crispy onions or even ask for grilled onions on top. This is why it's good to check with an employee. As long as you're open to something new, check with the employees next time you visit Wendy's, and maybe you'll discover a new favorite order.