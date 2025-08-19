The Messy (But Worth It) Wendy's Hack For A Fuller, Better Burger

Wendy's is no stranger to fast food menu hacks, from Frosty floats to loaded baked potato bowls. But if you're in the mood for something hearty, filling, and just messy enough to feel worth it, try this: the chili cheeseburger. It's simple, underrated, and absolutely hits the spot.

Here's how to order it. Ask for a cheeseburger and have the crew add a scoop of chili on top. That's it. It's not an official customization on the app, so you'll have better luck ordering this meal in person or at the drive-thru. But here's another pro tip: be sure to ask for a take-out container to keep the mess under control. This hack gets sloppy fast, but that's part of the fun.

Wendy's chili has long been one of the chain's most slept-on menu items. Sure, it's made with leftover hamburger meat, but it's well-seasoned, slow-simmered, and full of flavor. Fans swear by it, and when you add it to a burger, the whole thing just works. Together, the meal is savory, spicy, cheesy, and satisfying — fast food fusion at its best. If you know, you know.