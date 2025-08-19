The Messy (But Worth It) Wendy's Hack For A Fuller, Better Burger
Wendy's is no stranger to fast food menu hacks, from Frosty floats to loaded baked potato bowls. But if you're in the mood for something hearty, filling, and just messy enough to feel worth it, try this: the chili cheeseburger. It's simple, underrated, and absolutely hits the spot.
Here's how to order it. Ask for a cheeseburger and have the crew add a scoop of chili on top. That's it. It's not an official customization on the app, so you'll have better luck ordering this meal in person or at the drive-thru. But here's another pro tip: be sure to ask for a take-out container to keep the mess under control. This hack gets sloppy fast, but that's part of the fun.
Wendy's chili has long been one of the chain's most slept-on menu items. Sure, it's made with leftover hamburger meat, but it's well-seasoned, slow-simmered, and full of flavor. Fans swear by it, and when you add it to a burger, the whole thing just works. Together, the meal is savory, spicy, cheesy, and satisfying — fast food fusion at its best. If you know, you know.
How to make the Wendy's chili cheeseburger hack even better
The chili cheeseburger is great on its own, but it's even better when you start experimenting with extras. One of the simplest upgrades is to ask for a spread of sour cream. It adds coolness and tang that balances the heat and richness of the chili. Want to go all in? Add nacho cheese. The melty cheese turns this into a full-on comfort bomb. You can even toss in some Saltine-style crackers for crunch — yes, the same ones they give you with the chili cup.
If you're not in the mood for a burger that's falling apart in your hands, try the deconstructed route. Rather than having the chain pour the chili on for you, order your favorite Wendy's burger with a separate side of chili. Then, you can dip each bite as you go. It's cleaner, still flavorful, and perfect for chili fans who want control of their meal. And if this becomes a staple, grab a few cans of Wendy's chili the next time you're at the grocery store. Heat it up at home and recreate the hack with a homemade burger or fries. However you make it, this mashup is a winner — just don't forget the napkins.