9 Wendy's Dipping Sauces, Ranked Worst To Best

Nuggets without something to dip them in are like a peanut butter and jelly without the jelly or a grilled cheese without the cheese. It's just not right. Wendy's, of square-patty and sea-salt-fry fame, knows all about the holy nugget-and-sauce combo. Its dipping sauce options rotate frequently enough to keep loyal patrons on their toes, in anxious anticipation of the next new chicken nugget trend or bold french fry condiment that puts boring old ketchup on the chopping block.

Wendy's sauce lineup is comprehensive and weirdly artisanal. It has all the basics, with just enough superfluous dips to be considered a "sauce spot." Among its vast yet compact selection are flavors that make a name for themselves in the elusive world of fast food sauces, and a few others that find themselves at the bottom of the totem pole.

I rose to the occasion and sampled a variety of Wendy's sauces, dipping both Wendy's nuggets and french fries to establish a thorough idea of the full potential of each. After my taste test, I ranked each one from worst to best, to save you the disappointment. So let's get our fingers sticky, flex our dipping game, and find out which sauces are the illustrious heroes of Wendy's menu, and which are the forgettable NPCs.