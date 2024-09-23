What's The Actual Difference Between Honey Mustard Sauce And Dressing?

Few flavor combinations are as unexpectedly delicious as honey and mustard. There's something about the sweetness of honey that's the perfect balancing agent for mustard's sharpness. As they say, opposites attract. Curiously, this special combo is not a novelty: It was well known in Ancient Egypt and Rome, and it consistently makes an appearance in what is believed to be the oldest cookbook in the world.

The older versions were quite different from what we know today. For instance, Romans used honey and mustard in combination with a host of interesting spices, and paired it with proteins such as ostrich, boar, and sea scorpions. These days, a blend of honey and mustard is most often preferred with salads, chicken dishes, burgers, and french fries. It offers an easy way of adding depth to a dish that might otherwise taste a bit bland. By simultaneously enhancing it with extra sweetness and spice, honey mustard also brings a touch of creativity.

This notable combination comes as both a thick sauce and a drippy dressing. Though similar in flavor profile, there are some key differences between the two that significantly affect what kind of dishes they pair well with. They diverge in ingredients, consistency, flavor intensity, and the way they're used. Let's explore what makes each of them unique.