The One Fast Food Chain That Uses Sea Salt To Season Its Fries, And Why It Makes A Difference
A recent study reveals that consumers are actively seeking higher quality ingredients in their fast food, and fries are no exception. Wendy's, known for its forward-thinking approach, has embraced this trend with a steadfast commitment to quality. The brand has now elevated its fries by using sea salt — a simple yet effective choice that aligns with the preferences of today's discerning customers.
Sea salt, extracted from seawater through evaporation, is not only a more natural seasoning but also coarser and more flavorful than regular salt, making it the ideal complement to Wendy's fries. Paired with natural cut, skin-on potatoes fried in vegetable oil, the sea salt enhances the potato's earthy flavor without overpowering it.
This deliberate seasoning choice also improves the fries' crisp texture, offering a more satisfying and authentic experience for the consumer. Wendy's has clearly tapped into something special, delivering a fry that not only tastes good but also feels more like home.
Hot, crispy and irresistible
In 2021, Wendy's made the game-changing move with its Hot and Crispy fry guarantee. No more settling for soggy, lukewarm fries — this promise ensures every fry is served hot, crispy, and just plain better. By using real potatoes that hold heat and crunch longer, Wendy's showed its customers that great fries are worth the extra effort.
Fries aren't just a sidekick — they're the star of the fast food menu. In fact, fries show up in 13.5% of all restaurant orders, proving just how important they are to customers. Wendy's gets it, and they've worked hard to make sure their fries don't just taste amazing but consistently deliver on flavor and texture. The jury's still out on the new fries, but Wendy's is staying true to its goal of offering improved, superior options.
And Wendy's isn't just about the taste; it's about making those fries accessible, too. Through the Wendy's app, fans can grab deals on free or discounted fries with a few taps. Weekly Fry-Day promotions and exclusive offers mean you can enjoy your favorite fries without breaking the bank. With the Hot and Crispy guarantee, Wendy's isn't just serving fries — it's serving up a promise of freshness and convenience. They've taken something classic and made it modern, proving that even a humble fry can be extraordinary when done right.