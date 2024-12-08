The One Fast Food Chain That Uses Sea Salt To Season Its Fries, And Why It Makes A Difference

A recent study reveals that consumers are actively seeking higher quality ingredients in their fast food, and fries are no exception. Wendy's, known for its forward-thinking approach, has embraced this trend with a steadfast commitment to quality. The brand has now elevated its fries by using sea salt — a simple yet effective choice that aligns with the preferences of today's discerning customers.

Sea salt, extracted from seawater through evaporation, is not only a more natural seasoning but also coarser and more flavorful than regular salt, making it the ideal complement to Wendy's fries. Paired with natural cut, skin-on potatoes fried in vegetable oil, the sea salt enhances the potato's earthy flavor without overpowering it.

This deliberate seasoning choice also improves the fries' crisp texture, offering a more satisfying and authentic experience for the consumer. Wendy's has clearly tapped into something special, delivering a fry that not only tastes good but also feels more like home.