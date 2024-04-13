How Sweet And Sour Sauce Became A Staple Of Chinese American Cuisine

Whereas its predecessor employed shanzha, a bright red sweet-and-sour-tasting berry, Westernized sweet and sour sauce typically relies on ketchup to lend it its reddish hue, as well as cornstarch to give it its thick consistency and a combination of sugar and vinegar to construct its fundamental flavor backbone.

Westernized sweet and sour sauce is much sweeter than traditional sweet and sour sauce, whose sweetness is derived from syrups, honey, or fruit rather than sugar. Other additions are varied, ranging from Worcestershire sauce and canned pineapple juice to different kinds of vinegar, including apple cider and malt.

Today, sweet and sour sauce is commonly thrown together with fruits and vegetables chopped into large pieces and served over battered and deep-fried pork, chicken, or shrimp, but regardless of the precise ingredients, it's a Chinese American classic that has remained in fashion for decades.