If you wanted to order a pound of wings but the menu simply listed "bird wings" with no further detail, you might become suspicious. This same principle should apply to fish, yet a major red flag you might very well encounter in a sushi restaurant is menus effectively doing the same thing. If you visit a sushi spot and the menu simply lists "white fish," "white tuna," or "seasonal white fish," that might be your cue to head back out the door.

This sushi restaurant red flag comes to us from head sushi chef Akar Win at Uchi, an award-winning family of sushi restaurants. According to Win, these fish listed on a sushi menu could mean what you get served is actually escolar, sometimes considered fake tuna. In fact escolar may also parade under names like "super white tuna" or "king tuna" but is in fact in the family of snake mackerel, not tuna at all. What really makes these flags bright red is that yet another name for this breed is "Ex-Lax fish," due to its ability to motivate lavatorial activity when consumed raw.

Let's be clear — it's not a red flag if restaurants serve types of white fish such as grouper and snapper, which are delicious and safe for fresh sushi. The red flag is when the menu simply lists "white fish" without naming which white fish species they're slicing up. More often than not, as Win has warned, that means it's escolar on your plate.