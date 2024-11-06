8 Red Flags At A Sushi Bar That Should Make You Turn Around, According To A Chef

Dining at a sushi restaurant — especially in the U.S. — can sometimes be more stressful than it needs to be. If you've ever gotten sick from a bad sushi restaurant, you know exactly what we're talking about. You might feel like eating sushi is a gamble every single time you go out, but the truth is, you probably just don't know how to tell a bad sushi restaurant from a good one yet. Once you know how to spot some serious sushi restaurant red flags, you'll feel much more confident that the sushi restaurants you pick will never make you sick.

We love sushi as much as the next person (seriously, who doesn't?), so we spoke to an expert sushi chef who could tell us exactly what sets good sushi restaurants apart from the bad ones. We talked with Head Chef Akar Win at award-winning group of sushi restaurants, Uchi, to learn more. (Win heads the West Hollywood location.) Uchi is a complete "green flag" of a sushi restaurant by all means, and Win told us absolutely everything you'll need to know in order to figure out whether your local sushi joint is waving green flags or red ones. Here are eight red flags you should look out for before you order a plate of restaurant sushi.