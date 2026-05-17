Why Texas Roadhouse's Seasoned Rice Is So Good (And How To Recreate It At Home)

Steaks steal the show at Texas Roadhouse, but if you visit enough times, you start to see that care and quality go into all of the menu items, even something as simple as seasoned rice. This unassuming side dish is available to order alongside any entree and comes with some mains like Grilled Shrimp and Beef Tips by default. If you need convincing to try it in place of a loaded baked potato, know that this rice is one of the best things to order at Texas Roadhouse, according to customers — and we now know exactly how to make it at home.

Texas Roadhouse's seasoned rice sports a deep golden-orange color with bits of green herbs and onions, an enticing appearance that hints at its incredible flavor. Fans describe it as buttery, savory, and slightly spicy and smoky, with a decent dose of saltiness that complements any main dish. One Reddit user begged for a recipe for this "tasty, delicious, exquisite" rice, and luckily for everyone who wants the same thing, another Redditor and former Texas Roadhouse employee has posted a photo of the genuine recipe.

The long-grain rice gets its deep savoriness from soy sauce and chicken stock base, plus granulated garlic, salt, white pepper, and paprika. The grains are cooked in these ingredients, then finished with onions, parsley, and the real secret: a generous helping of whipped butter. With this seasoned rice recipe under your belt, you have the power to dress it up in ways Texas Roadhouse doesn't offer.