Why Texas Roadhouse's Seasoned Rice Is So Good (And How To Recreate It At Home)
Steaks steal the show at Texas Roadhouse, but if you visit enough times, you start to see that care and quality go into all of the menu items, even something as simple as seasoned rice. This unassuming side dish is available to order alongside any entree and comes with some mains like Grilled Shrimp and Beef Tips by default. If you need convincing to try it in place of a loaded baked potato, know that this rice is one of the best things to order at Texas Roadhouse, according to customers — and we now know exactly how to make it at home.
Texas Roadhouse's seasoned rice sports a deep golden-orange color with bits of green herbs and onions, an enticing appearance that hints at its incredible flavor. Fans describe it as buttery, savory, and slightly spicy and smoky, with a decent dose of saltiness that complements any main dish. One Reddit user begged for a recipe for this "tasty, delicious, exquisite" rice, and luckily for everyone who wants the same thing, another Redditor and former Texas Roadhouse employee has posted a photo of the genuine recipe.
The long-grain rice gets its deep savoriness from soy sauce and chicken stock base, plus granulated garlic, salt, white pepper, and paprika. The grains are cooked in these ingredients, then finished with onions, parsley, and the real secret: a generous helping of whipped butter. With this seasoned rice recipe under your belt, you have the power to dress it up in ways Texas Roadhouse doesn't offer.
How to make Texas Roadhouse Seasoned Rice even better
Texas Roadhouse's rice is almost like a simplified version of dirty rice, a classic Cajun side dish. You can lean into this by adding a dash of Cajun seasoning, plus diced bell peppers and celery to complete the Cajun "holy trinity" of aromatics (the third ingredient is onions, which the recipe already has). Finish with some sausage chunks, and you have an upgraded rice dish that combines that irresistible, buttery Texas Roadhouse flavor with some Louisiana flair.
You can also put a twist on this Texas Roadhouse recipe with simpler ways you should be seasoning rice. Hot honey would play up the spicy notes and add a delectable sweetness, while citrus juice would balance the buttery flavor and make it a bit more refreshing. As for what to serve your rice with, steak is an obvious choice to recreate that full Texas Roadhouse experience. We recommend trying your hand at copying Texas Roadhouse's Filet Medallions, which come served over a bed of seasoned rice. This Texas Roadhouse hidden gem has a rich mushroom or peppercorn sauce that perfectly coats the savory grains underneath. It truly uses this delicious rice to the fullest.
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The real recipe for Texas Roadhouse's rice has quite a few steps, so if you want it on the table faster, try some fan-made "copycat" recipes. Most of these use the authentic ingredients for the restaurant's rice, but combine the broth and seasonings together before cooking the rice in it, making things a bit simpler.