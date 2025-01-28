5 Ways You Should Be Seasoning Rice But Aren't

From arroz con pollo, to red beans and rice, there are so many different types of rice to cook with and even more ways to season it. Savory or sweet and served with vegetables or meat, there's a sauce, spice, and seasoning blend that will perfectly complement every kind of rice you can think of. If you've been looking for new ways to add more flavor to your rice, it's time to get creative in the kitchen. Think of hot honey, jerk spices, cacio e pepe, togarashi, and calamansi juice, and you'll get plenty of ideas for seasoning and serving your favorite rice in a whole new way.

The easiest way to add extra flavor to your rice starts with the water in which the rice is cooked. Rather than opt for plain water, use a broth to infuse rich, savory flavors into your rice while it's cooking. From there, consider the overall flavor profile you wish to achieve and let this guide your choice of seasonings both for cooking your rice and adding a sauce or mix-in to cooked rice. For example, cooking rice in chicken broth would enhance the poultry flavors for an ideal rice base in a baked chicken fajita bowl recipe, while a tangy chile lime sauce poured on top of cooked rice would make a great accompaniment when served alongside freshly grilled carne asada.