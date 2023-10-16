Gordon Ramsay's Rule For When To Season Rice

Rice is a side dish staple that pairs well alongside everything from seafood to chicken, pork, and beef, largely because its flavor is a canvas that is waiting for your culinary creativity to add its mark. However, when you do add your own spin to this dish, you should follow Gordon Ramsay's rule for when to season it. On his Youtube channel, Ramsay recommends seasoning your rice before you start cooking it so it can infuse into those grains as it boils.

Why not wait? If you wait to add your salt and pepper and all the wonderful spices you love, they are really just a dusting of ingredients layered on top of a finished product rather than blended into the dish. Opening up your spice cabinet and breaking out those shakers before you turn on a burner is going to allow all of those lovely and fragrant flavor choices to be absorbed during the cooking process.