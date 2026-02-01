5 Best Hidden Gems To Order At Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse has such a massive fanbase that even individual menu items have their own devotees, who constantly post odes to their favorite dishes and copycat recipes on social media. Some of these highly-lauded classics include the cheesy fried Rattlesnake Bites, prime rib, and smothered chicken. However, only ordering the most popular Texas Roadhouse menu items can blind you to delectable appetizers, sides, and entrees that deserve way more attention. We've discovered a handful of underrated dishes that will wake up your taste buds with something new, exciting, and totally delicious.
The TR items below earn plenty of positive comments from customers, yet they don't get nearly as much press as the chain's iconic rolls, ribs, or steaks. Many of these dishes are under-appreciated because they aren't as flashy as show-stoppers like the Cactus Blossom, but their modest appearances belie their amazing flavor. Others — like the restaurant's many salads — are not ordered often because they're not the first thing you think of when you hear "Texas Roadhouse." But trust us: You'll be glad you tried these items once you give them a chance. From standout chicken to a wonderfully refreshing margarita, here are TR's ultimate hidden gems that will spice up your next dining experience.
Filet medallions
Out of Texas Roadhouse's famous hand-cut steaks, a few cuts tend to get the most orders: Ribeye, prime rib, or porterhouse T-bone for lovers of bold flavor; the Dallas filet for those who prioritize tenderness; and the sirloin for diners on a budget. But what if we told you the chain serves a steak dish that's tender, flavorful, and a great value all in one? TR's filet medallions are a hidden gem to consider ordering.
This dish comes with three filet steaks topped with peppercorn or Portobello mushroom sauce, sitting on a bed of seasoned yellow rice. When we tasted and ranked every Texas Roadhouse steak, the filet medallions surpassed more popular options to land in fourth place. Even when ordered without sauce (so we could properly taste the meat), our taste tester found the beef to be perfectly cooked and tender, with the seasoned crust adding some flavorful flair.
Other TR customers on social media have named the filet medallions as their absolute top pick among all the steaks, praising the juicy texture and generous portion for the price. The dish costs around $23.50 to $25.99 depending on location, but you get nine ounces of meat — from the normally-pricey tenderloin , no less — plus the sauce, rice, and requisite two side dishes. Speaking of sauce, the mushroom topping is popularly paired with this dish to add a burst of umami richness, but the peppercorn sauce is also delicious with a robust, slightly spicy flavor.
Portobello mushroom chicken
Some people might call you crazy for not ordering steak from Texas Roadhouse, but a taste of the Portobello mushroom chicken will change their minds. While it's not as talked-about as the restaurant's smothered chicken or country fried chicken, this dish of grilled chicken breast topped with Portobello sauce plus jack and parmesan cheeses is an underrated favorite among customers.
TR diners and employees alike say the portobello chicken is a must-order for mushroom lovers, and some customers even say it's their favorite dish at the chain (take that, T-bone steak!). The creamy, earthy mushroom sauce and savory cheeses are hard to resist, and the meat in this dish is also marinated, which some say is the true key to the delicious flavor of Texas Roadhouse's chicken dishes. A few self-proclaimed employees at the restaurant allege that the marinade is basically an Italian dressing, so if you love zesty, herbal, tangy flavors, you're sure to be pleased. Steak may still feel a little fancier, but this dish proves that Texas Roadhouse is a chain restaurant with shockingly good grilled chicken.
House salad
Indulgent side dishes like baked potatoes and chili usually steal the show at Texas Roadhouse. However, the salads — which are available as an entrée or side — are no slouch, especially the house salad. Made with mixed greens, tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, croutons, cheddar cheese, and your choice of dressing, scores of fans call this sleeper hit the tastiest restaurant house salad in the game. "It may be a simple salad, but nothing simple about the taste, it's great!" one customer wrote on a Facebook post.
This dish is always served perfectly fresh and cold, a far cry from the limp, lukewarm restaurant salads you may have suffered through in the past. And if you're trying to eat lighter, but find yourself at Texas Roadhouse with family or friends, this salad should be your go-to entrée. The cheese, eggs, and croutons make it more filling than the average pile of greens, so you won't feel cheated out of a satisfying meal. The fact that you can choose from nine dressings (with no charge for a little extra) is another huge plus.
If you need help deciding, many house salad lovers name the ranch dressing as their top choice. The creamy, bright flavor certainly goes well with the crisp greens, juicy tomatoes, and hearty eggs. For a lighter option, fans also recommend the Italian dressing, or go with oil and vinegar if you want a clean, refreshing contrast to your saucy ribs or fatty steak.
Mango margarita
Texas Roadhouse wouldn't be itself without its large selection of fun cocktails, and the restaurant's signature margaritas are in a league of their own. From the original house marg to strawberry or sangria flavors, it can be tough to make a choice, so we did the legwork for you by tasting and ranking Texas Roadhouse margaritas from worst to best. A surprise hit was the mango margarita, which earned top marks for its beautiful presentation and great flavor.
This drink adds real mango puree and fresh chunks of the fruit to TR's house margarita, plus a rim of Tajín chili salt on the glass. It's garnished with a lime wedge to squeeze in for extra tangy goodness. Unlike some chain restaurant cocktails, this sipper is none too sweet. We found it to be chock-full of juicy, authentic mango flavor, perfectly complemented by the citrusy margarita mix and strong tequila. Anyone who has tried Tajín sprinkled on fresh mango knows that it's the perfect combination, and the spicy, salty seasoning with a hint of lime works just as well on this tropical margarita.
Other TR customers agree that the mango margarita is super refreshing and just strong enough, neither watery nor so tequila-heavy that the alcohol drowns out the tasty flavors. Sweet, spicy, fruity, and tangy, this sipper will never do you wrong.
Smokehouse burger
When you're in the mood for a beefy meal that's not steak, Texas Roadhouse's burgers come to the rescue. While some people say you should think twice before ordering a classic burger at Texas Roadhouse, its dressed-up offerings like the smokehouse burger really up the ante for a sandwich that's anything but disappointing.
The smokehouse burger piles sautéed mushrooms, onions, barbecue sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and American and jack cheeses on top of a thick patty. It's served with steak fries and a pickle spear, and you can choose how you like your patty cooked. Reviewers say this underrated gem is chock-full of flavor from the generous toppings, and though they make the sandwich a bit messy, that's part of the charm. It's a must-try if you like your burgers extra cheesy, as Texas Roadhouse certainly doesn't skimp on the American and jack here. The soft and buttery bun ties the whole thing together.
Customers also appreciate how big TR's burgers are. At around $14 to $16, the smokehouse burger isn't super cheap, but the huge portion certainly won't leave you hungry. In fact, it's probably big enough to cut in half and share, or you might wind up with leftovers for a delicious lunch the next day. Just make sure to keep a napkin handy.