5 Best Hidden Gems To Order At Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has such a massive fanbase that even individual menu items have their own devotees, who constantly post odes to their favorite dishes and copycat recipes on social media. Some of these highly-lauded classics include the cheesy fried Rattlesnake Bites, prime rib, and smothered chicken. However, only ordering the most popular Texas Roadhouse menu items can blind you to delectable appetizers, sides, and entrees that deserve way more attention. We've discovered a handful of underrated dishes that will wake up your taste buds with something new, exciting, and totally delicious.

The TR items below earn plenty of positive comments from customers, yet they don't get nearly as much press as the chain's iconic rolls, ribs, or steaks. Many of these dishes are under-appreciated because they aren't as flashy as show-stoppers like the Cactus Blossom, but their modest appearances belie their amazing flavor. Others — like the restaurant's many salads — are not ordered often because they're not the first thing you think of when you hear "Texas Roadhouse." But trust us: You'll be glad you tried these items once you give them a chance. From standout chicken to a wonderfully refreshing margarita, here are TR's ultimate hidden gems that will spice up your next dining experience.