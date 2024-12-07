Why You Should Think Twice Before Ordering A Burger At Texas Roadhouse

First things first: Don't rule out the burgers at Texas Roadhouse entirely. On initial glance, they do a great job, served with toothpicks and stacked high with salad and large patties. However, with that said, our taste test found the all-American cheeseburger to be one of the items you should avoid ordering from Texas Roadhouse. Sadly, the chain's patties are often overcooked, lack seasoning, and even the condiments are customer DIY, with no mayo, ketchup, or mustard present. Our ruling? It's cheaper — and potentially better — to make at home. And, on that basis, think twice before ordering a Texas Roadhouse burger.

Others are in agreement: One TripAdvisor review complaining of poor cooking and bad seasoning starts with the phrase, "I'll never have a hamburger at Texas Roadhouse again." On the flipside of our findings, some customers have taken to online forums like Reddit to complain about undercooked burgers (perhaps the only thing worse than charred patties). While pink-burger-caused health issues are rare, consuming them does risk food poisoning, moreso than a medium rare steak would as bacteria is thought to remain on the surface and so gets conveniently seared and obliterated. It's also a question of soggy texture and flavor. Despite the chain keeping customers happy with other menu items, namely the popular steaks, the burgers seem to lack the secret ingredients that make Texas Roadhouse steak taste so good. The general consensus is that the classic burger looks the part but falls short with the first bite. If you're still desperate to give one a go, prepare to add heavy amounts of condiment.

