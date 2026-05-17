Try This Easy Olive Garden Ordering Trick If You Crave Better Texture In Your Pasta

You deserve to have the dinner you want, and at Olive Garden, not only are you family, but you are also able to customize your pasta dish more than you might think. In order to optimize your noodle dish for texture, take stock of all your options when placing your order. One of the best Olive Garden ordering tips is that you can, in fact, swap the actual pasta shape in almost any Olive Garden pasta dish you want.

That's right. Fettuccine Alfredo can become angel hair Alfredo. (And who doesn't love alliteration?) Five cheese ziti? Try five cheese spaghetti. Maybe you love twirling long noodles on your fork and never want a different pasta experience. Maybe you always order the chicken parm with spaghetti, but you're looking to shake things up — not a whole lot, but just the right amount, so you go for bucatini this time. If you don't know where to start, we have a list of the 18 best dishes to order at Olive Garden.

There are several noodle options to choose from, depending on the dish, including spaghetti, fettuccine, bucatini, angel hair, shells, rigatoni, ziti, and gluten-free rotini. Shells, for example, only seem to be a listed option when ordering Alfredo, at least in the online ordering system, and rigatoni isn't an option for some dishes. You may have an easier time getting, say, shells with meat sauce, if you order in person, but you can also write your noodle preference in the "Add Special Instructions" section. Whether your request is honored or not may depend on the location's policies or the specific person preparing your dish.