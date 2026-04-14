9 Best Olive Garden Ordering Tips

When you think about Olive Garden, perhaps you conjure up an image of one of its popular pasta dishes or maybe something from its selection of cocktails (the fruit-forward spiked strawberry lemonade took first place in our ranking). No matter what you're in the mood for, there's a range of tasty choices to enjoy on your next visit. And it never hurts to have some useful ordering tips under your belt, whether you're completely new to visiting the restaurant chain or a frequent patron.

We've done the research to find a few of the most useful and best Olive Garden ordering tips to ensure your visit is as excellent as possible. We will cover a wide scope of insights, all relating to ordering, so you can get your best meal (and experience) yet. These should help you feel more comfortable placing your order, understanding various features and parts of the menu, and more.