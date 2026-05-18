Make This One Request To Get A Heftier Big Mac At McDonald's
McDonald's sells over half a billion Big Macs in the United States every year. There is no doubt that it's one of the most popular fast-food hamburgers ever created. As popular as the Big Mac may be, that doesn't mean it can't be made better. Whether you prefer extra sauce or extra pickles, there are several ways to upgrade the classic burger. One popular hack is to make your Big Mac even beefier by requesting Quarter Pounder patties.
On the surface, ordering a Big Mac with Quarter Pounder patties seems like a straightforward menu hack. A normal Big Mac is served with patties that are one-tenth of a pound each. Switching them for Quarter Pounder patties is quite a boost and makes for a much more filling sandwich. Unfortunately, Reddit users say it's not always that easy. The McDonald's computer system doesn't have a simple way to make the swap, and not every employee may know how to handle it.
You can try ordering a Big Mac with Quarter Pounder patties and see if your local McDonald's will do it. Sometimes it gets kicked up to a manager for them to make the call, and people on Reddit have reported being turned down. Others suggest a fairly elaborate process of ordering a Big Mac, requesting no meat, then ordering Quarter Pounder patties a la carte. Another suggestion is to order a Double Quarter Pounder with just lettuce, pickles, and onions, plus a side of Mac sauce if you can get it. From there, you can build the burger yourself.
Making a bigger Big Mac
Getting Quarter Pounder patties on your Big Mac can be an uphill battle. The end result will be a half pound of beef, compared to a fifth of a pound in a normal Big Mac. How you have to order it depends on the location. It may take a little bit of trial and error, but there's no reason you can't order all the components, even if some assembly is required. Just be aware that the final cost may be higher than ordering either a Big Mac or a Double Quarter Pounder by itself.
In addition to the bigger patties, there are some other hacks you can try to take a Big Mac to the next level. One simple menu hack is to request a steamed bun instead of the regular bun that comes with it. McDonald's uses a steamer for Filet-O-Fish buns that makes them much softer and will change the textural experience of your Big Mac.
There are some other tips to make the most of your McDonald's order. If you order the patties unseasoned, there's a good chance they will be cooked fresh for your order. Standard patties are preseasoned, so they'll have to cook you new ones to fulfill your request. Some customers swear by dipping their Big Mac in sweet and sour sauce, which you may want to try with your bigger Big Mac. If you want to get really indulgent, you can replace the center bun of your Big Mac with a grilled cheese layer. You can do this by ordering a cheeseburger with the patty removed and placing the remaining sandwich in the middle of the Big Mac.