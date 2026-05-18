Make This One Request To Get A Heftier Big Mac At McDonald's

McDonald's sells over half a billion Big Macs in the United States every year. There is no doubt that it's one of the most popular fast-food hamburgers ever created. As popular as the Big Mac may be, that doesn't mean it can't be made better. Whether you prefer extra sauce or extra pickles, there are several ways to upgrade the classic burger. One popular hack is to make your Big Mac even beefier by requesting Quarter Pounder patties.

On the surface, ordering a Big Mac with Quarter Pounder patties seems like a straightforward menu hack. A normal Big Mac is served with patties that are one-tenth of a pound each. Switching them for Quarter Pounder patties is quite a boost and makes for a much more filling sandwich. Unfortunately, Reddit users say it's not always that easy. The McDonald's computer system doesn't have a simple way to make the swap, and not every employee may know how to handle it.

You can try ordering a Big Mac with Quarter Pounder patties and see if your local McDonald's will do it. Sometimes it gets kicked up to a manager for them to make the call, and people on Reddit have reported being turned down. Others suggest a fairly elaborate process of ordering a Big Mac, requesting no meat, then ordering Quarter Pounder patties a la carte. Another suggestion is to order a Double Quarter Pounder with just lettuce, pickles, and onions, plus a side of Mac sauce if you can get it. From there, you can build the burger yourself.