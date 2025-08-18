The Bun Swap You Should Make When You Order A Big Mac At McDonald's
If you've ever ordered McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, you may have noticed a slight difference in the bun compared to other McDonald's burgers. This is because the Filet-O-Fish uses a steamed bun, something no other burger on the menu features. However, just because the other burgers don't come with a steamed bun doesn't mean you can't order them with one. In fact, McDonald's Big Mac is at its best when you get it with a steamed bun.
Former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz posted about the ordering hack on TikTok, requesting that his followers order their burgers with steamed buns. While he specifically mentioned the cheeseburger and the McDouble, the Big Mac is just as tasty with the ingredient swap. The buns are steamed in a specialized machine for 11 seconds, making them warm, light, and fluffy. People who try the steamed bun on a burger say that it makes the sandwich taste fresher, and of course, you always want your fast food to be pleasantly hot (so long as it's not a cold offering like ice cream). In addition, the ingredient swap means your burger will be made to order, and you'll know it wasn't sitting around getting cold before making its way to you.
How to order a burger with a steamed bun
Unfortunately, the steamed bun swap is not something you can do in the McDonald's app, as there's no place in the customization field for it. Rather, you'll have to order it at the drive-thru or the counter inside the store and ask the worker for the accommodation. While videos on social media seem to indicate that most workers will happily accept the request, don't be surprised if you end up speaking to a newer worker who isn't sure what you mean. Simply explain that it's the bun used on the Filet-O-Fish, and be sure to stay patient with the employees.
The ordering trick works for any sandwich, including the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, which Tasting Table found to be the best McDonald's burger for your money. You can also order it in conjunction with other McDonald's ordering hacks, making your burger both tastier and cheaper. For instance, you can make customizations to a McDouble to make it resemble a Big Mac while paying about $2 less. Considering the fact that McDonald's doesn't seem to charge extra for a steamed bun, this would mean a tastier Big Mac at a much lower price. You can also use the made-to-order fries hack to get the crispiest fries and freshest burger, resulting in the best possible McDonald's meal you can get.