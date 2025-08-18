The Bun Swap You Should Make When You Order A Big Mac At McDonald's

If you've ever ordered McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, you may have noticed a slight difference in the bun compared to other McDonald's burgers. This is because the Filet-O-Fish uses a steamed bun, something no other burger on the menu features. However, just because the other burgers don't come with a steamed bun doesn't mean you can't order them with one. In fact, McDonald's Big Mac is at its best when you get it with a steamed bun.

Former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz posted about the ordering hack on TikTok, requesting that his followers order their burgers with steamed buns. While he specifically mentioned the cheeseburger and the McDouble, the Big Mac is just as tasty with the ingredient swap. The buns are steamed in a specialized machine for 11 seconds, making them warm, light, and fluffy. People who try the steamed bun on a burger say that it makes the sandwich taste fresher, and of course, you always want your fast food to be pleasantly hot (so long as it's not a cold offering like ice cream). In addition, the ingredient swap means your burger will be made to order, and you'll know it wasn't sitting around getting cold before making its way to you.