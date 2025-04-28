The Easy Way To Order A Grilled Cheese At McDonald's

Have you ever wanted a grilled cheese but weren't home to whip up a homemade one? Well, next time the mood strikes, we have the perfect solution: Visit your local McDonald's. That's right, inside those Golden Arches lies a menu hack that can satisfy that grilled cheese craving without any cooking on your part.

Although McDonald's does not have a grilled cheese on its menu, it is considered a secret menu item of the chain, alongside its Crunchy Double Sandwich, Hash Brown McMuffin, and Monster Mac, and one you can order very easily. Simply request a cheeseburger without the burger, or ask for two of the middle pieces featured in a Big Mac, toasted with some cheese in between. You could even utilize this hack at breakfast time by ordering a McMuffin or McGriddle sandwich without egg or meat.

This hack should be easy for McDonald's staff, but it should be noted that not all locations will fulfill secret menu items. Also, because the selection isn't on McDonald's menu, it is hard to say how much you will be charged.