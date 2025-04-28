The Easy Way To Order A Grilled Cheese At McDonald's
Have you ever wanted a grilled cheese but weren't home to whip up a homemade one? Well, next time the mood strikes, we have the perfect solution: Visit your local McDonald's. That's right, inside those Golden Arches lies a menu hack that can satisfy that grilled cheese craving without any cooking on your part.
Although McDonald's does not have a grilled cheese on its menu, it is considered a secret menu item of the chain, alongside its Crunchy Double Sandwich, Hash Brown McMuffin, and Monster Mac, and one you can order very easily. Simply request a cheeseburger without the burger, or ask for two of the middle pieces featured in a Big Mac, toasted with some cheese in between. You could even utilize this hack at breakfast time by ordering a McMuffin or McGriddle sandwich without egg or meat.
This hack should be easy for McDonald's staff, but it should be noted that not all locations will fulfill secret menu items. Also, because the selection isn't on McDonald's menu, it is hard to say how much you will be charged.
Why McDonald's doesn't have a grilled cheese on its menu
While you may be able to walk out of McDonald's with a grilled cheese sandwich in hand, or pick one up in the drive-thru, via its secret menu, the sandwich did exist on its menu years ago, at least in Canadian locations. However, after failing to become a hit with patrons and after McDonald's opted for a rebrand of sorts, the item was discontinued from its kids' menu in February 2018.
"On February this year, McDonald's announced a Global commitment regarding children's meals. Our Grilled Cheese is discontinued as part of our continued commitment to incorporate more healthy options on our menu. We're sorry to disappoint you with this change," it explained on X in June of that year.
With a potential return looking bleak for McDonald's grilled cheese, fans of the restaurant chain and of this classic dish will have to stick to ordering from its secret menu for now. However, don't think that bread and cheese is where your grilled cheese has to stop. You can opt for more cheese for a creamier sandwich, dip it in sauces, like Spicy Buffalo, Tangy Barbecue, or honey, or add some protein, such as bacon.