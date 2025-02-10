How To Order A Crunchy Double Sandwich From McDonald's Secret Menu
McDonald's secret menu hacks provide an entertaining way to stretch your culinary muscles. From ordering a McDouble like a Mac to crunching a hot apple pie into a McFlurry, there are heaps of flexible ideas out there to have fun with. The next such hack to hit the headlines? The Crunchy Double.
According to the restaurant's website, customers in some countries can order a Crunchy Double by name on the McDonald's app. The good news is that you can get the same thing here in the U.S. by ordering each item individually. Simply ask for a double cheeseburger, a 4-piece box of McNuggets, and some barbecue sauce before assembling your Crunchy D on your dashboard. To start, take the top bun off of your burger, pile on the crispy nuggets, and squeeze over as much tangy barbecue sauce as you like before replacing the lid. Bear in mind that you might need to rearrange the nuggets so that they fit neatly on top of the patty, however, a little overhang is fine in our book. Alternatively, place three nuggets on the double patties and eat the fourth one on its own.
The result is an enormous beast of a burger that has the crispy crunch of batter-coated nuggets and the meaty savoriness of classic McDonald's patties. The tang of the barbecue sauce lifts the heaviness of the burger and lends it a sweet and smoky aroma, while the cheese gives it a touch of gooey goodness; a perfect combo.
Switch your double cheeseburger for a McDouble
If you're a sucker for a burger that is heavy on the cheese, stick with gussying up your double cheeseburger. Otherwise, you could switch it for a McDouble for a slightly lighter bite. The only difference between a McDouble and a double cheeseburger is that the double has an additional slice of American cheese. Both sandwiches (made with unseeded buns) include two 100% beef patties, chopped onions, pickles, ketchup, and mustard. There's only a 16 calorie difference between them, but if you're watching your macros, you might want to opt for the burger with the single slice of cheese.
Don't like barbecue sauce? Either ditch the sauce altogether or sub it for your favorite condiment, such as spicy buffalo, creamy ranch, or honey mustard. While this will change the flavor profile of your Crunchy Double, you'll still get the crispy texture of the chicken and the succulence of the meaty patties. Anyway, who's to say that you can't rename your new DIY creation and come up with a McDonald's secret menu item of your own, like a Ranch Crunchy Double? Once you've had a go at assembling your burger, you might consider gussying up other McDonald's burgers (all of which we've ranked) with your favorite sauces and sides.