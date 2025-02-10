How To Order A Crunchy Double Sandwich From McDonald's Secret Menu

McDonald's secret menu hacks provide an entertaining way to stretch your culinary muscles. From ordering a McDouble like a Mac to crunching a hot apple pie into a McFlurry, there are heaps of flexible ideas out there to have fun with. The next such hack to hit the headlines? The Crunchy Double.

According to the restaurant's website, customers in some countries can order a Crunchy Double by name on the McDonald's app. The good news is that you can get the same thing here in the U.S. by ordering each item individually. Simply ask for a double cheeseburger, a 4-piece box of McNuggets, and some barbecue sauce before assembling your Crunchy D on your dashboard. To start, take the top bun off of your burger, pile on the crispy nuggets, and squeeze over as much tangy barbecue sauce as you like before replacing the lid. Bear in mind that you might need to rearrange the nuggets so that they fit neatly on top of the patty, however, a little overhang is fine in our book. Alternatively, place three nuggets on the double patties and eat the fourth one on its own.

The result is an enormous beast of a burger that has the crispy crunch of batter-coated nuggets and the meaty savoriness of classic McDonald's patties. The tang of the barbecue sauce lifts the heaviness of the burger and lends it a sweet and smoky aroma, while the cheese gives it a touch of gooey goodness; a perfect combo.