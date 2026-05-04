Get The Best McDonald's Burger Using These 5 Ordering Tips

Most people think of fast food chains as simply the easiest way to get moderately-priced, mid-quality food on the go. What they may not realize is that if you use the right ordering tricks, you can end up with a restaurant-quality burger for much less. And if you're looking to strike a delicate balance between cost and flavor, you don't need to look any further than Mickey D's.

Die-hard fans know that you can use McDonald's hacks to save a few bucks or create a perfectly customized, gourmet-style burger. From doubling (or even quadrupling) your burger patty to adding custom sauce creations, upgrading your burger with unhinged extras, and swapping buns and toppings, here are five ordering tips that will help you get the best McDonald's burger of your life. However, we do have to add the disclaimer that your mileage may vary when testing these tricks out for yourself.

Some should work in person, and when ordering online via the McDonald's app or DoorDash. Others can't be used online and may only succeed when placing an order in person — that is, if your cashier plays along or the restaurant you visit has specific products in stock. It doesn't hurt to try using these easy McDonald's ordering tricks to transform your sandwich, but always be polite to employees, especially when asking for something that might take more time or effort to provide.